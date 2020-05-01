Video
23rd Univ Day of BSMMU observed

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The country's leading institution of medical education and research Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) celebrated its 22nd founding anniversary and 23rd University Day here on Thursday in a befitting manner amid coronavirus outbreak in a limited range.
The university has chalked out elaborate programmes including hoisting of national and university flags in the morning with the play of national anthem and placing of wreaths at the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Besides, on behalf of the BSMMU administration, the greeting message of BSMMU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Kanak Kanti Barua was conveyed to all concerned including teachers, doctors, students, officers, nurses, employees on their cell phones or via online.
While placing wreath on Bangabandhu's mural on the premises, BSMMU VC Barua expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she established BSMMU after the name of Father of the Nation for the welfare the people on April 30, 1998.




BSMMU Pro-VC (academic) Professor Dr Shahana Akhtar Rahman, its Pro VC (administration) Muhammad Rafiqul Alam, Pro VC (Research and Development) Md Zahid Hussain, Treasurer Professor Mohammad Atiqur Rahman  among others, 23th University Day of BSMMU observed on the occasion.    -BSS


