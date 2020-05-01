Historic May Day today



Brick kiln labourers carrying piles of bricks on shoulder poles at Mirpur Beribadh area on Thursday. Today is historic May Day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

May Day, also known as the International Workers' Solidarity Day, commemorates the historic uprising of working people in Chicago, USA, at the height of a prolonged fight for an eight-hour workday.

The day is a public holiday.

Newspapers will publish supplements while radio and television channels air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

On May 1, 1886, 10 workers were killed when police opened fire on a

demonstration in the US city of Chicago near Hay Market demanding an eight-hour working day instead of a 12-hour. On the height of agitation, the authorities had to accept the workers' demand and the eight-hour day has been introduced universally.

On July 14, 1889, an international workers' rally in Paris declared May 1 as the International Workers' Solidarity Day in recognition of the Chicago workers' sacrifice and achievement and since 1890, the day has been observed globally as the International Workers' Solidarity Day.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion of the historic May Day.

However, no programmes will be held this year, marking the day due to global coronavirus pandemic.























