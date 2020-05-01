Video
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:49 AM
Two more cops die of Covid-19

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Asheq Mahmud & Abdul Khaleq

Two more police personnel, who were infected with Covid-19, have died, taking the death toll from the deadly virus in the law-enforcement agency to three.
The deceased are Abdul Khaleq, an assistant sub-inspector of Public Order Management in Dhaka's Mirpur, and Asheq Mahmud, a constable of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Both were quarantined and tested positive for the Covid-19.
Constable Asheq Mahmud worked in the north division of traffic police. He was quarantined at Shiddheshwari College. He breathed his last around 10.30 pm on Wednesday.
Asheq, a native of Jamalpur, joined the police force in 1997. He is survived by two children.
ASI Khalek, who had been quarantined at a hotel in Arambag before he was shifted to the hospital, died around 4:00am on Thursday.
Khalek, who joined the law enforcement agency in 2004, was posted to the Public Order Management Division. His ancestral home is at Jhopkhali in Betagi upazila of Barguna district. Khalek left behind three children.
On Tuesday night, constable Jasim Uddin, 40, died with from coronavirus infection. He was posted at a police outpost under DMP (Wari Zone). B
The DMP expressed their deep shock at the death of the policemen and prayed for the salvation of the departed souls.
At least 475 policemen have been infected with the virus, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.











