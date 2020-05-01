Video
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:49 AM
Rishi Kapoor passes away

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has died at the age of 67 at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday after a two-year battle against cancer.
His family said the evergreen actor 'remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest' during his two-year battle with
cancer. "He would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears," the family said in a message.
Rishi Kapoor, coming from a film dynasty, was well known for acting prowess and romantic roles as well as straightforwardness. He was prolific on Twitter and at times had heated exchanges with social platform users.
In 2015, he got engaged in a controversy over Maharashtra's beef ban on Twitter.
"If our Hindu culture forbids beef meat, does the same culture give you the right to abuse me and my family just because I have an opinion that you don't agree with?" he wrote.
In another tweet, he said: "I respect religious rules. I am a true God-fearing Hindu."
He was a staunch believer in freedom of speech, basic rights and came forward with a bold voice. "I am not advocating beef eating. But I am advocating freedom to have an opinion and a voice," he said.
The actor later clarified that he was a believer of all religions. "I will happily visit a temple, mosque, church. I do not differentiate between religions."
Rishi was passionate about acting and dedicated to his profession.
"I have tried to look different and play different roles through my life because I am passionate about my work," he said. In another case, he mentioned, "It's my life - acting."
He disclosed the secret behind his prosperous career saying he is a natural actor. "I am a natural actor. I try to keep it spontaneous as far as possible. That is my mantra."
"I only know how to act. I don't know anything else," he said on another occasion.




His philosophy over marriage and relationships was very realistic. "There's no formula that can make a marriage work. Sometimes two people just click," he once said.
"There are ups and downs in every relationship. But that does not mean that couples should separate or get down to inhuman behaviour."    -UNB


