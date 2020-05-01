Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:49 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Corona Impact on Children

91pc children emotionally distressed

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

International child focussed aid agency World Vision has surveyed children and young people in 13 developing countries over the past two months to understand the impact of COVID-19 on them.
The survey found the children distressed and anxious but they were determined to extend their helping hands and fight the global pandemic.
Across all 13 countries, the respondents highlighted three important factors that directly changed their lives on a massive scale: school disruption, emotional distress due to social distancing and increasing poverty.
Seventy one percent of the children and young people said they felt isolated and lonely due to school closures.
Children and young people are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 with school      closures and loss of access to their social safety nets.
As lockdowns spread, the most vulnerable children without access to technology have no access to education as some of their peers do.
Additionally, hundreds of millions of students are not receiving school meals and many parents are unable to provide food after losing their jobs and livelihoods.
They said they were unable to contact many friends and relatives leading to confusion, anxiety and sometimes despair, said Dana Buzducea, World Vision's Partnership Leader for Advocacy and External Engagement.
Poverty and access to clean water are on-going problems in many of the countries surveyed and COVID-19 has exacerbated the situation greatly leading to increased anxiety amongst children.
Ninety one percent of respondents acknowledged that they were facing emotional distress and troubled feelings, including anxiety, anger, and worry due to the uncertainty of how long this crisis would last.
Despite frustration children and young people feel a strong urge to contribute to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in their respective communities.
They stated that it was very important for them to get involved in raising awareness about protecting people from the spread of the virus.




"Children are not helpless, hidden victims of this pandemic. They are powerful agents of change and capable of interacting with others to positively shape their environments, said Ms Buzducea.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 tests hampered by scarcity of medical technologists
Coronavirus: Rly to operate special parcel trains from today
Pandemic: Less air pollution means thousands fewer die
Historic May Day today
Much-hyped prisoner release in limbo
Two more cops die of Covid-19
Rishi Kapoor passes away
Corona Impact on Children


Latest News
Cox's Bazar's Pekua UNO withdrawn for 'embezzling' govt rice
Dhaka urges Washington to restore GSP facilities
UK ‘past the peak’ of coronavirus outbreak: Johnson
Savings certificates sales through banks resume Sunday
Transport workers protest demanding food aid in Sirajganj
Minimum 500 doctors infected with coronavirus: BDF
20 bottle gourds on a stem in Rajshahi
Natore district brought under total lockdown
950 families get relief in Pabna
20 more infected with corona in Munshiganj
Most Read News
Late journalist Anis Ahmed’s wife dies
BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Virus cases reach 7,667, deaths 168
PM Hasina provides financial assistance to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas
Bangladesh should not accept any more Rohingyas
BPSC recommends recruiting 2,000 physicians
38 killed in S Korea warehouse blaze
Shouldn’t Pakistan stop terrorists’ infiltration into Kashmir?
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft