Corona Impact on Children





The survey found the children distressed and anxious but they were determined to extend their helping hands and fight the global pandemic.

Across all 13 countries, the respondents highlighted three important factors that directly changed their lives on a massive scale: school disruption, emotional distress due to social distancing and increasing poverty.

Seventy one percent of the children and young people said they felt isolated and lonely due to school closures.

Children and young people are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 with school closures and loss of access to their social safety nets.

As lockdowns spread, the most vulnerable children without access to technology have no access to education as some of their peers do.

Additionally, hundreds of millions of students are not receiving school meals and many parents are unable to provide food after losing their jobs and livelihoods.

They said they were unable to contact many friends and relatives leading to confusion, anxiety and sometimes despair, said Dana Buzducea, World Vision's Partnership Leader for Advocacy and External Engagement.

Poverty and access to clean water are on-going problems in many of the countries surveyed and COVID-19 has exacerbated the situation greatly leading to increased anxiety amongst children.

Ninety one percent of respondents acknowledged that they were facing emotional distress and troubled feelings, including anxiety, anger, and worry due to the uncertainty of how long this crisis would last.

Despite frustration children and young people feel a strong urge to contribute to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in their respective communities.

They stated that it was very important for them to get involved in raising awareness about protecting people from the spread of the virus.









"Children are not helpless, hidden victims of this pandemic. They are powerful agents of change and capable of interacting with others to positively shape their environments, said Ms Buzducea.





