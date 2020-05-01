Baby food scarcity hits country amid Covid-19





Children are complaining that they have stomach upset after taking alternative milk.

Meanwhile, families in financial crisis due to nationwide lockdowns are giving cereals like Semolina and rice powder instead of milk to their children.

According to a joint study of United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the government of Bangladesh, 21 million people cannot manage nutritious food and 31% of the country's children are suffering from malnutrition.

Experts feared baby food crisis for a short period of time might not have much impact on children's health but in the long run food crisis would increase the number of malnourished children in the country.

Under this situation experts also suggested providing local milk and other substitute food like vegetable and egg to ensure nutrition for children.

Swapan Hasnat, a private company employee, expressed his disappointment over scarcity and a rise in imported baby milk price.

He said, "Usually I buy 1400 grams of Malaysian Lactogen powder milk for TK 2100. After the recent lockdown for Coronavirus pandemic its price has risen to TK4, 500."

Swapan said now Malaysian lactogen was not available at the market. "So I am forced to feed country-made Lactogen to

my daughter. But she cannot digest this milk. She has had a stomach upset over the past few days."

Prof. Dr Sayeeda Anwar, the head of the Paediatrics Department at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said babies had less digestive capacity. That's why after changing milk brand, they are not able to digest it easily.

Dr Sayeeda suggested that during this pandemic crisis moment parents should provide local milk and other substitute food to their children.

"If we fail to ensure nutritious food for children it will hamper their physical and mental growt," she said.

Abdul Matin a mason and a father of a one-year-old son expressed his inability to buy milk for his son.

Matin said he had a five-member family including a one-year-old boy. There has been no work for more than 1 month, he said.

After the countrywide lockdown he couldn't buy anything for the 1-year-old boy. Her mother is now feeding Semolina and rice powder to him instead of milk.

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Additional Research Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), told the Daily Observer that the government had called upon importers to simplify baby food importing process.

"But we have not yet seen the impact of that initiative at the baby food market.

Dr Golam Moazzem said the government had allocated a huge amount of financial incentive to ensure the food safety of the country.

But due to lack of proper management, the government is not able to provide food to deprived children in the country, he added.



















