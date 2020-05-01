Video
Friday, 1 May, 2020
Five more die of Covid-19, 564 new cases

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh has registered five more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 168.
Besides, 564 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of infected people to 7,667.
Prof Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin on Thursday.
Twenty-nine PCR labs collected 5,626 samples and tested 4,965 of them across the country, she said.
Of the dead, three were male while two female, Prof Nasima said, adding: "Two of them were aged above 60 and the rest were aged between 41 and 50. For the first time, a senior journalist and a policeman have died in the country from the virus. We pray for the departed souls of those all," said Nasima.
She said 10 new patients recovered from the disease and a large portion of the infected patients are receiving treatment at hospitals in the capital.
"In the last 24 hours, 95 people took admission to hospitals across Dhaka city. So far, 1,731 patients have received treatment from hospitals in the capital," Nasima said.
In the past 24 hours, 138 people have been taken to isolation while 2,182 home and institutionally quarantined.
The additional DG of DGHS said the country has over one lakh testing kits in stock. "We're in the process of buying more kits. No country is selling huge amount of kits at the moment. The crisis of kits is everywhere," she said.
However, the global death toll from coronavirus reached 228,223 as of Thursday morning, as countries across the world struggle to contain the virus' spread.
Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,220,225 people globally, according to Worldometer.


