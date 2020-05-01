Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:48 AM
latest
Home Front Page

PM provides financial assistance to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided financial assistance of over Tk 8.31 crore to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas across the country on the occasion of holy Ramadan.
The Prime Minister has given the financial assistance of Tk 8,31,25,000 to the country's 6,959 Qawmi Madrasas, a source at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday.
The financial assistance has already sent to the authorities concerned through electronic fund transfer system.
Of the 6,959 Qawmi madrasas, 703 are in Rangpur division, 704 in Rajshahi, 1,011 in Khulna, 402 in Barishal, 397 in Mymensingh, 1780 in Dhaka, 1,481 in Chattogram and 481 in Sylhet division.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 tests hampered by scarcity of medical technologists
Coronavirus: Rly to operate special parcel trains from today
Pandemic: Less air pollution means thousands fewer die
Historic May Day today
Much-hyped prisoner release in limbo
Two more cops die of Covid-19
Rishi Kapoor passes away
Corona Impact on Children


Latest News
Cox's Bazar's Pekua UNO withdrawn for 'embezzling' govt rice
Dhaka urges Washington to restore GSP facilities
UK ‘past the peak’ of coronavirus outbreak: Johnson
Savings certificates sales through banks resume Sunday
Transport workers protest demanding food aid in Sirajganj
Minimum 500 doctors infected with coronavirus: BDF
20 bottle gourds on a stem in Rajshahi
Natore district brought under total lockdown
950 families get relief in Pabna
20 more infected with corona in Munshiganj
Most Read News
Late journalist Anis Ahmed’s wife dies
BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Virus cases reach 7,667, deaths 168
PM Hasina provides financial assistance to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas
Bangladesh should not accept any more Rohingyas
BPSC recommends recruiting 2,000 physicians
38 killed in S Korea warehouse blaze
Shouldn’t Pakistan stop terrorists’ infiltration into Kashmir?
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft