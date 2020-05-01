Video
Child dies in Keraniganj blast, 11 injured

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

A child was killed and 11 others were injured in an explosion at the residence of a Jamaat-e-Islami leader at Shubhaddya North Para in Keraniganj early Thursday.
The identity of the five-year-old could not be known immediately.
Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of South Keraniganj Police Station, said the explosion took place on the third floor of local Jamaat leader Abul Hossain's house injuring 12 people. Locals rescued the injured and took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the child succumbed to his injuries.    -UNB



