Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:48 AM
latest
Home Sports

Virus forces delay of English cricket's Hundred until 2021

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LONDON, APRIL 30: English cricket's controversial new Hundred competition has been delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, cricket chiefs announced on Thursday.
The new 100-balls-per-side format, to be played by eight franchises rather than the established 18 first-class counties, had been due to start in July.
But with the English season delayed until at least July 1, with any matches after that likely to be played behind closed doors, the England and Wales Cricket Board has decided to hold the Hundred over until next year.




"The situation we find ourselves in as a country means that delivery of the Hundred will not be possible this summer," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison in a statement.
"Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we won't get to realise our ambitions this year, the Hundred will go ahead in 2021 when we are safely able to deliver everything we intended to help grow the game."
The ECB's statement stressed that an event with no fans "directly contradicts the competition's goal to attract a broader audience."
Global travel restrictions also mean it is not possible for star players from other countries to take part.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virus forces delay of English cricket's Hundred until 2021
Arunkumar's appointment will be like a 'home coach' for the USA team
Booters in favour to continue BPL
Maradona pleads for 'Hand of God' to end pandemic
BCB continues salary of WC winning Under-19 team amid Covid-19
Bookie involved in Shakib case banned for two years
Captain Akbar now auctions his WC memorabilia to raise fund
Shakib remains by far the best cricketer of Bangladesh: Tamim


Latest News
Cox's Bazar's Pekua UNO withdrawn for 'embezzling' govt rice
Dhaka urges Washington to restore GSP facilities
UK ‘past the peak’ of coronavirus outbreak: Johnson
Savings certificates sales through banks resume Sunday
Transport workers protest demanding food aid in Sirajganj
Minimum 500 doctors infected with coronavirus: BDF
20 bottle gourds on a stem in Rajshahi
Natore district brought under total lockdown
950 families get relief in Pabna
20 more infected with corona in Munshiganj
Most Read News
Late journalist Anis Ahmed’s wife dies
BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Virus cases reach 7,667, deaths 168
PM Hasina provides financial assistance to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas
Bangladesh should not accept any more Rohingyas
BPSC recommends recruiting 2,000 physicians
38 killed in S Korea warehouse blaze
Shouldn’t Pakistan stop terrorists’ infiltration into Kashmir?
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft