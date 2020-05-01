Video
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:48 AM
Booters in favour to continue BPL

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Though the fate of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football is swing like a pendulum but the booters are still in favour to continue the league.
On April 25 last, the professional Football League Committee (PFLC) in an emergency meeting (video conference) reached at conclusion that the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) executive committee would take the decision regarding the fate of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) if require after the BFF postponed the Bangladesh Premier League last month for an indefinite period due to the growing coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Abahani Limited striker Nabib Newaz Jibon thinks that it will not be right to cancel the league this year by saying if the clubs cut the salary, the booters would not mind.
He said if requires the league should be continue with the local players after curtailing the foreign players.
Bashundhara Kings defender Topu Bormon said if there is no league, the crisis would increase for everyone. The players would lose their self confidence if they out of match for a long time and its impact later on in the national team's match.
Sheik Russel Krira Chakra custodian Ashraful Rana does not see any problem of continuing the league as he said they have already passed six months of their agreement with the clubs and many clubs already paid 60-70 percent of the players' remuneration.     -BSS


