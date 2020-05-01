Video
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:48 AM
BCB continues salary of WC winning Under-19 team amid Covid-19

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

When most of the cricket boards in the world were in financial problem due to the Covid-19 situation, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) even continued the monthly salary of the World Cup winning Under-19 players along with national contracted players.
The BCB announced a monthly salary for the World Cup winning Under-19 players for two years.
The promised month salary started from the month of March when Bangladesh saw the outbreak of coronavirus. The situation forced the BCB to stop the cricketing activities and limit the official activities.
The coronavirus may limit its activities but the BCB showed that it has still the capability to tackle this situation.
However when Akbar and co won the world cup, the BCB president Nazmul Hossain Papon declared to give them monthly salary worth Tk. 1 lakh per month.
"Yes we are getting the money from the month of March and it continues. There is no problem in it," Under-19 captain Akbar Ali said.
The BCB also formed a team with these players, who would take intensive training under foreign and local coaches in this two years to make them prepare for the national team.     -BSS


