Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:48 AM
Bookie involved in Shakib case banned for two years

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned an individual named Deepak Agarwal from all cricket for two years, with six months of that suspended, after he accepted one charge of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
Agarwal was involved in Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan's ban in last year as the cricketer failed to report approaches from him to the ICC.
Agarwal was charged as a participant under the Code due to the fact he was one of the team owners of the Sindhi's franchise in the 2018 T10 Cricket League.
He was charged of obstructing or delaying an investigation, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
Agarwal chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing. Subject to him satisfying conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume his involvement in the game on 27 October 2021.
Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity said: "There were a number of examples of Mr Agarwal obstructing and delaying our investigations and it was not just a one off occurrence. However, he made a prompt admission of his breach of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and continues to provide substantial assistance to the ACU in relation to several investigations involving other participants. This cooperation is reflected in his sanction."     -BSS


