Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:48 AM
Captain Akbar now auctions his WC memorabilia to raise fund

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Akbar Ali, the ICC Under-19 World Cup winning captain of Bangladesh, decided to put his jersey and gloves which he used during the historical final against India up for auction to raise fund of Covid-19 affected people.
Akbar led the side to a three-wicket victory against India in the nerve- wrecking final, playing a 43 not out.
"Undoubtedly the Under-19 World Cup victory is the best achievement of my life till date. In the dark time of coronavirus, I decided to put two memorabilia of that final match-the jersey and the gloves-up for auction. The money raised by the auction will be spent for the coronavirus-affected people in the country," he wrote in his facebook.
Earlier Shakib Al Hasan put his World Cup bat with which he made avalanche of runs up for auction through 'Auction 4 Action' and it was sold for Tk. 20 lakh.
Mushfiqur Rahim also announced to auction the bat with which he scored country's first double century in Test cricket. Mohammad Ashraful and several other cricketers also decided to auction their cricketing kits.
Akbar-led Under-19 World Cup winning team also donated Tk. 2.50 lakh for Covid-19 affected people through Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB).     -BSS


