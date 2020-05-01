Mile-wide asteroid zooms by Earth at 19,000mph





That is still roughly 16 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. But it is a relatively close pass for an asteroid - and the rock known as (52768) 1998 OR2 will get even closer this century.

Astronomers have been watching the flyby in the hope of better learning about its orbit, which is scheduled to bring it much closer to Earth in 2079. Although the asteroid is classified as a potentially hazardous object (PHO), scientists have said it will not put the planet at risk for now.









Dr Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist at the Australian National University, said: "This asteroid poses no danger to the Earth and will not hit - it is one catastrophe we won't have. " He said an asteroid is classed as a PHO if it is bigger than 500ft and comes within five million miles of Earth's orbit.

Dr Anne Virkki, head of Planetary Radar at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, who has been tracking the 1.2 mile-wide rock, said understanding more about PHOs will help "improve impact-risk mitigation technologies".

At present, there are no known PHOs that pose an immediate danger to the Earth. The team, who began observations on April 13, joked that the most recent pictures of the asteroid made it look as though it is wearing a mask.

