Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:48 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Mile-wide asteroid zooms by Earth at 19,000mph

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

LONDON, Apr 30: An asteroid more than a mile wide has skimmed past Earth in a "close approach". The object made its closest approach at 10.56am UK time, when it was just 3.9 million miles away.
That is still roughly 16 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. But it is a relatively close pass for an asteroid - and the rock known as (52768) 1998 OR2 will get even closer this century.
Astronomers have been watching the flyby in the hope of better learning about its orbit, which is scheduled to bring it much closer to Earth in 2079. Although the asteroid is classified as a potentially hazardous object (PHO), scientists have said it will not put the planet at risk for now.




Dr Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist at the Australian National University, said: "This asteroid poses no danger to the Earth and will not hit - it is one catastrophe we won't have. " He said an asteroid is classed as a PHO if it is bigger than 500ft and comes within five million miles of Earth's orbit.
Dr Anne Virkki, head of Planetary Radar at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, who has been tracking the 1.2 mile-wide rock, said understanding more about PHOs will help "improve impact-risk mitigation technologies".
At present, there are no known PHOs that pose an immediate danger to the Earth. The team, who began observations on April 13, joked that the most recent pictures of the asteroid made it look as though it is wearing a mask.
Dr Virkki said: "The small-scale topographic features such as hills and ridges on one end of asteroid 1998 OR2 are fascinating scientifically. "But, since we are all thinking about Covid-19, these features make it look like 1998 OR2 remembered to wear a mask."    -INDEPENDENT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mile-wide asteroid zooms by Earth at 19,000mph
No interest in meddling in US election
Flypast as UK hero ‘Captain Tom’ turns 100
Coronavirus outbreak: Latest global developments
Cut oil or lose military support
Covid-19 to cause record emissions fall in 2020: IEA
US coronavirus deaths could reach 70,000: Trump
Trump rules out delaying polls


Latest News
Cox's Bazar's Pekua UNO withdrawn for 'embezzling' govt rice
Dhaka urges Washington to restore GSP facilities
UK ‘past the peak’ of coronavirus outbreak: Johnson
Savings certificates sales through banks resume Sunday
Transport workers protest demanding food aid in Sirajganj
Minimum 500 doctors infected with coronavirus: BDF
20 bottle gourds on a stem in Rajshahi
Natore district brought under total lockdown
950 families get relief in Pabna
20 more infected with corona in Munshiganj
Most Read News
Late journalist Anis Ahmed’s wife dies
BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Virus cases reach 7,667, deaths 168
PM Hasina provides financial assistance to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas
Bangladesh should not accept any more Rohingyas
BPSC recommends recruiting 2,000 physicians
38 killed in S Korea warehouse blaze
Shouldn’t Pakistan stop terrorists’ infiltration into Kashmir?
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft