Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:47 AM
Flypast as UK hero ‘Captain Tom’ turns 100

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Apr 30: Britain organised a flypast and 140,000 people sent cards to mark the 100th birthday on Thursday of a World War II veteran whose staggering fundraising efforts have inspired a country in the depths of a coronavirus outbreak.
Having served Britain in the last century, "Captain Tom" Moore has thrust himself into the thick of its latest battle by doing laps of his garden to raise money for health service charities.
At the latest tally, he had raised more than £30 million ($37 million) to help support staff and volunteers working on the coronavirus effort in the state-run National Health Service (NHS).
Moore's efforts and humility have propelled him to iconic status, with a high-speed train named after him and all letters sent in the British postal service this week carrying a birthday message.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince Charles and England football captain Harry Kane were among those who offered their congratulations for his 100th birthday.
Cards from around the world filled the vast hall of his grandson Benjie's school, and thousands of children have sent him their drawings.
"Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation," said Johnson, who recently recovered from coronavirus, in a video message.
"You've created a channel to enable millions to say a heartfelt thank you to the remarkable men and women in our NHS who are doing a most astounding job."
On Thursday morning, Royal Air Force pilots flew a Spitfire and a Hurricane, usually deployed for World War II commemorative events, over Moore's home in Bedfordshire, north of London.    -AFP


