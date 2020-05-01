Coronavirus outbreak: Latest global developments





US DECADE OF GROWTH ENDS

The US economy's decade of expansion ends dramatically in the first quarter of 2020, as the pandemic causes GDP to shrink by 4.8 percent. The decline is the biggest fall in GDP for the US in 12 years and slightly worse than analysts had expected.

UK TOLL WORLD'S THIRD-WORST

Britain's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped to 26,097 on Wednesday -- the second-highest in Europe behind Italy and third-highest in the world -- as the government took into account fatalities outside hospital, including care homes, for the first time. The rare good news was soured however by the additional 4,419 deaths in the overall coronavirus death toll, just as Johnson, who returned to work on Monday, is under pressure to ease a month-long lockdown.

RUSSIA SEES RECORD RISE

Coronavirus cases in Russia surged past 100,000 on Thursday as the country recorded its largest daily increase, after officials warned infections had not yet peaked and extended lockdown measures. A spike of 7,099 confirmed infections in the last 24 hours brought Russia's total to 106,498 cases and 1,073 deaths from the virus, the government's coronavirus information site said in a daily update.

JAPAN PASSES $240B PACKAGE

Japan's parliament on Thursday passed an emergency budget worth around $240 billion, including cash handouts for every resident, in a bid to counter the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The budget had to be rewritten after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was forced into a U-turn on cash handouts, reversing an initial plan to offer means-tested assistance to households and instead opting to give 100,000 yen ($930) to every adult and child in the country.

IRAN TOLL SURGES PAST 6,000

Iran's health ministry said on Thursday that 71 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the country's overall toll past the 6,000 mark. More than 75,100 of those infected had already been released from hospital after recovering. Of those still being treated for the disease, 2,976 were in critical condition.

THUNBERG DONATES $100,000 FOR CHILDREN

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has donated a $100,000 prize she won from a Danish foundation to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for use against the COVID-19 pandemic, the world body said Thursday. The Danish anti-poverty non-governmental organization, Human Act, will match the $100,000 donation, the statement added.

MALDIVES REPORTS FIRST DEATH

The Maldives reported its first coronavirus fatality Thursday with the death of an 83-year-old woman, as the Indian Ocean holiday hotspot extended a nationwide lockdown. Health minister Abdulla Ameen said the woman died on Wednesday in hospital. She had been under home quarantine since coming into contact with another Maldivian patient. There have now been 280 confirmed cases since the virus was first detected on March 7. -AFP

























PARIS, Apr 30: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:US DECADE OF GROWTH ENDSThe US economy's decade of expansion ends dramatically in the first quarter of 2020, as the pandemic causes GDP to shrink by 4.8 percent. The decline is the biggest fall in GDP for the US in 12 years and slightly worse than analysts had expected.UK TOLL WORLD'S THIRD-WORSTBritain's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped to 26,097 on Wednesday -- the second-highest in Europe behind Italy and third-highest in the world -- as the government took into account fatalities outside hospital, including care homes, for the first time. The rare good news was soured however by the additional 4,419 deaths in the overall coronavirus death toll, just as Johnson, who returned to work on Monday, is under pressure to ease a month-long lockdown.RUSSIA SEES RECORD RISECoronavirus cases in Russia surged past 100,000 on Thursday as the country recorded its largest daily increase, after officials warned infections had not yet peaked and extended lockdown measures. A spike of 7,099 confirmed infections in the last 24 hours brought Russia's total to 106,498 cases and 1,073 deaths from the virus, the government's coronavirus information site said in a daily update.JAPAN PASSES $240B PACKAGEJapan's parliament on Thursday passed an emergency budget worth around $240 billion, including cash handouts for every resident, in a bid to counter the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The budget had to be rewritten after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was forced into a U-turn on cash handouts, reversing an initial plan to offer means-tested assistance to households and instead opting to give 100,000 yen ($930) to every adult and child in the country.IRAN TOLL SURGES PAST 6,000Iran's health ministry said on Thursday that 71 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the country's overall toll past the 6,000 mark. More than 75,100 of those infected had already been released from hospital after recovering. Of those still being treated for the disease, 2,976 were in critical condition.THUNBERG DONATES $100,000 FOR CHILDRENSwedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has donated a $100,000 prize she won from a Danish foundation to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for use against the COVID-19 pandemic, the world body said Thursday. The Danish anti-poverty non-governmental organization, Human Act, will match the $100,000 donation, the statement added.MALDIVES REPORTS FIRST DEATHThe Maldives reported its first coronavirus fatality Thursday with the death of an 83-year-old woman, as the Indian Ocean holiday hotspot extended a nationwide lockdown. Health minister Abdulla Ameen said the woman died on Wednesday in hospital. She had been under home quarantine since coming into contact with another Maldivian patient. There have now been 280 confirmed cases since the virus was first detected on March 7. -AFP