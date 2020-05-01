Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:47 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Covid-19 to cause record emissions fall in 2020: IEA

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

PARIS, Apr 30: COVID-19 is expected to cause global energy emissions to fall a record eight percent this year due to an unprecedented drop in demand for coal, oil and gas, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.
The IEA's Global Energy Review was based on an analysis of electricity demand over more than 100 days, during which much of the world has entered lockdown in a bid to control the pandemic.
It predicted that global energy demand would fall six percent in 2020 -- seven times more than during the 2008 financial crisis and the biggest year-on-year drop since World War II.
This would be the equivalent of losing the entire energy demand of India, the world's third-largest power consumer, the IEA said.
Advanced economies are set to see the biggest declines, with demand in the United States down nine percent and an 11-percent fall in the European Union likely.
"This is a historic shock to the entire energy world," said IEA executive director Fatih Birol.
"The plunge in demand for nearly all major fuels is staggering, especially for coal, oil and gas."
With consumption falling, the IEA said it had noticed a "major shift" to low-carbon sources of power, such as wind and solar, which are set to make up 40 percent of global electricity generation -- six percentage points more than coal.
Coal and natural gas "are finding themselves increasingly squeezed between low overall power demand and increasing output from renewables," the report said.
Natural gas demand is set to fall five percent in 2020 after a decade of uninterrupted growth.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mile-wide asteroid zooms by Earth at 19,000mph
No interest in meddling in US election
Flypast as UK hero ‘Captain Tom’ turns 100
Coronavirus outbreak: Latest global developments
Cut oil or lose military support
Covid-19 to cause record emissions fall in 2020: IEA
US coronavirus deaths could reach 70,000: Trump
Trump rules out delaying polls


Latest News
Cox's Bazar's Pekua UNO withdrawn for 'embezzling' govt rice
Dhaka urges Washington to restore GSP facilities
UK ‘past the peak’ of coronavirus outbreak: Johnson
Savings certificates sales through banks resume Sunday
Transport workers protest demanding food aid in Sirajganj
Minimum 500 doctors infected with coronavirus: BDF
20 bottle gourds on a stem in Rajshahi
Natore district brought under total lockdown
950 families get relief in Pabna
20 more infected with corona in Munshiganj
Most Read News
Late journalist Anis Ahmed’s wife dies
BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Virus cases reach 7,667, deaths 168
PM Hasina provides financial assistance to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas
Bangladesh should not accept any more Rohingyas
BPSC recommends recruiting 2,000 physicians
38 killed in S Korea warehouse blaze
Shouldn’t Pakistan stop terrorists’ infiltration into Kashmir?
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft