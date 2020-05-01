Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:47 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Mugda hospital director made OSD over mask scam

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

The government has moved against Dr Shahid Md Sadiqul Islam, the director of Dhaka Mugda Medical College Hospital, by removing him from active duty amid the controversy surrounding the quality of masks the hospital received from the Central Medical Stores Depot, or CMSD to combat the coronavirus crisis.
Sadiqul has been made an officer on special duty (OSD) even though his tenure at the hospital had seven months left to run.
"I received an OSD letter on Apr 29. For now, I have been transferred to the health directorate," Sadiqul said.
Md Habibur Rahman Khan, additional secretary (administration) of the Health Services division, could not be reached for comment.




Meanwhile, in another order dated April 26, acting principal of Mugda hospital Dr Shah Golam Nabi was handed the director's responsibilities in addition to his present role.
N95 masks that the CMSD delivered to different hospitals by the end of March were surgical ones, despite the packets carrying the label of "N95", creating confusion among the doctors before being reported in the media.
Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the chairman of the Mugda Medical College and Hospital's governing body, sent a letter to the DGHS and CMSD director questioning the quality of the masks.
After looking into the matter, CMSD Director Brig Gen Md Shahidullah in a media briefing on Apr 2 confessed that the delivered masks were ordinary surgical masks and said the packets were labelled N95 "by mistake."    -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mugda hospital director made OSD over mask scam
South Korea leads virus success in Asia as drug trial raises hope
PSC recommends recruitment of 2,000 doctors, 5,054 nurses
Govt to buy 20.25 lakh tonnes of food grain  
Hilsa fishing resumes today as ban goes
RMG units reopened amid risk of losing market: Qauder
Dutch buyers won’t cancel RMG orders, minister assures BD
Ganashasthaya gets consent for clinical  trial of Covid-19 test kit


Latest News
Cox's Bazar's Pekua UNO withdrawn for 'embezzling' govt rice
Dhaka urges Washington to restore GSP facilities
UK ‘past the peak’ of coronavirus outbreak: Johnson
Savings certificates sales through banks resume Sunday
Transport workers protest demanding food aid in Sirajganj
Minimum 500 doctors infected with coronavirus: BDF
20 bottle gourds on a stem in Rajshahi
Natore district brought under total lockdown
950 families get relief in Pabna
20 more infected with corona in Munshiganj
Most Read News
Late journalist Anis Ahmed’s wife dies
BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Virus cases reach 7,667, deaths 168
PM Hasina provides financial assistance to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas
Bangladesh should not accept any more Rohingyas
BPSC recommends recruiting 2,000 physicians
38 killed in S Korea warehouse blaze
Shouldn’t Pakistan stop terrorists’ infiltration into Kashmir?
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft