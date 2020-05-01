Mugda hospital director made OSD over mask scam





Sadiqul has been made an officer on special duty (OSD) even though his tenure at the hospital had seven months left to run.

"I received an OSD letter on Apr 29. For now, I have been transferred to the health directorate," Sadiqul said.

Md Habibur Rahman Khan, additional secretary (administration) of the Health Services division, could not be reached for comment.









Meanwhile, in another order dated April 26, acting principal of Mugda hospital Dr Shah Golam Nabi was handed the director's responsibilities in addition to his present role.

N95 masks that the CMSD delivered to different hospitals by the end of March were surgical ones, despite the packets carrying the label of "N95", creating confusion among the doctors before being reported in the media.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the chairman of the Mugda Medical College and Hospital's governing body, sent a letter to the DGHS and CMSD director questioning the quality of the masks.

