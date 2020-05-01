PSC recommends recruitment of 2,000 doctors, 5,054 nurses





From the waiting list of 8,107candidates who qualified in the 39th special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exam but were recommended (on April 2019) for the health cadre due to the shortage of post, 2,000 have been recommended for the post of assistant surgeon by the PSC on Thursday, said a press release.









The PSC made the recommendation as per the requirement of the Public Administration Ministry, in case of state emergency, to provide healthcare services to the Covid-19 patients, the release added.

Besides, as per the demand of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the PSC also recommended recruiting 5,054 senior staff nurses to ensure better healthcare services in hospitals across the country to combat the COVId-19 situation.



Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has recommended recruiting 2,000 doctors and 5,054 nurses to tackle the coronavirus crisis in the country.From the waiting list of 8,107candidates who qualified in the 39th special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exam but were recommended (on April 2019) for the health cadre due to the shortage of post, 2,000 have been recommended for the post of assistant surgeon by the PSC on Thursday, said a press release.The PSC made the recommendation as per the requirement of the Public Administration Ministry, in case of state emergency, to provide healthcare services to the Covid-19 patients, the release added.Besides, as per the demand of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the PSC also recommended recruiting 5,054 senior staff nurses to ensure better healthcare services in hospitals across the country to combat the COVId-19 situation.