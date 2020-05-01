Video
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:47 AM
Home Back Page

Govt to buy 20.25 lakh tonnes of food grain  

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

The government has finally decided to procure around 20.25 lakh metric tonnes of food grain - paddy, rice and wheat - from local producers to ensure adequate price for farmers.
Of the food grain, eight lakh tonnes of paddy, 10 lakh tonnes of boiled rice and 1.50 lakh tonnes of non-boiled rice and 75,000 tonnes of wheat will be bought from the country's farmers and rice millers.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Food Ministry in the ministry conference room at the secretariat with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder in the chair.


