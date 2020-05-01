Hilsa fishing resumes today as ban goes





"We hope the Hilsa production will increase this year as the fishing ban was maintained strictly and successfully" said Dr Anisur Rahman, a researcher at the Chandpur Fisheries Research Institute.

He also said the river water quality and food ingredients were better this year which will boost the production.

Over 5.33 lakh metric tonnes of Hilsa were caught last year but the production is expected to be 5.50 lakh metric tonnes this year, Dr Anisur said, adding that the production will continue to increase in the next five years.

Md Asadul Baki, district fisheries officer, said a total of 51,190 listed fishermen were brought under the government rehabilitation programme during two-month fishing ban.

Fishermen Delwar, Yunus, Nirmol, Alamgir of Haria area in Sadar upazila said they have already prepared and repaired their fishing nets and boats to commence fishing from the early hours.

On March 1, the government imposed a two-month ban on catching, selling and transporting Hilsa. -UNB





























