RMG units reopened amid risk of losing market: Qauder

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Qauder on Thursday said garment factories around Dhaka have been reopened on a limited scale as there is a risk of losing international market of RMG products due to corona crisis.

Factory owners were asked to use the workers who are staying in Dhaka now, he said in a videoconference connected from his residence before distributing food items among poor people by the party's relief sub-committee at the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi in the morning. -UNB



















