Ganashasthaya gets consent for clinical  trial of Covid-19 test kit

The Directorate General of Drug Administration has given permission on Thursday to Ganashasthaya Kendra to carry out testing for Covid-19 with the kit they invented - GR Covid-19 Dot Blot - on a trial basis.

The drug administration wrote to Ganashasthaya Kendra in this regard mentioning that the inventors can conduct clinical trials of their testing kits at BSMMU or icddr,b, wherever they want.

Confirming the matter to journalists, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder and trustee of Ganashasthaya Kendra, said that the trial will begin at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) from Saturday.



















