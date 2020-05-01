Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:46 AM
latest
Home Back Page

EU gives Tk 230cr to BD for social security reforms

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Diplomatic Correspondent

The European Union (EU) has disbursed EUR 24 million (about TK 230 Crore) to Bangladesh to support key national reforms in social security.
This grant will be used for eradication of poverty and extreme inequalities from the society and its commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, according to an EU release.
"Social protection lies at the heart of the European social model and represents a fundamental area of cooperation in Bangladesh", said EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink.
This is the first disbursement under the EU sector budget support programme on National Social Security Strategy (NSSS) reforms in Bangladesh, signed in June 2019, the release said.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has created a public health emergency with immediate and long-term economic consequences for millions of Bangladeshis who are at a heightened risk of being pushed into poverty or extreme poverty. Ensuring a safety net for all is critical to mitigate these impacts. The EU stands ready to join forces with the Government of Bangladesh and development partners to enhance the preparedness of the national social protection system," she added.
The NSSS sets an important roadmap to enhance the governance, institutional capacity and accountability of the social security system to better serve the needs of Bangladeshis who are living in poverty or are vulnerable. Effective and inclusive social protection systems are essential to safeguarding people in need when a crisis hits, such as the ongoing Covid-19 emergency.
The programme of support to NSSS reforms intends to provide a total of EUR 130 million as budget support linked to jointly-agreed performance indicators. The programme addresses core elements of system strengthening and policy development. Technical assistance is also available to support the cluster of institutions responsible to coordinate and deliver NSSS reforms.
The disbursement of this first payment comes after a positive decision of the Budget Support Steering Committee of the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development in April 2020, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mugda hospital director made OSD over mask scam
South Korea leads virus success in Asia as drug trial raises hope
PSC recommends recruitment of 2,000 doctors, 5,054 nurses
Govt to buy 20.25 lakh tonnes of food grain  
Hilsa fishing resumes today as ban goes
RMG units reopened amid risk of losing market: Qauder
Dutch buyers won’t cancel RMG orders, minister assures BD
Ganashasthaya gets consent for clinical  trial of Covid-19 test kit


Latest News
Cox's Bazar's Pekua UNO withdrawn for 'embezzling' govt rice
Dhaka urges Washington to restore GSP facilities
UK ‘past the peak’ of coronavirus outbreak: Johnson
Savings certificates sales through banks resume Sunday
Transport workers protest demanding food aid in Sirajganj
Minimum 500 doctors infected with coronavirus: BDF
20 bottle gourds on a stem in Rajshahi
Natore district brought under total lockdown
950 families get relief in Pabna
20 more infected with corona in Munshiganj
Most Read News
Late journalist Anis Ahmed’s wife dies
BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Virus cases reach 7,667, deaths 168
PM Hasina provides financial assistance to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas
Bangladesh should not accept any more Rohingyas
BPSC recommends recruiting 2,000 physicians
38 killed in S Korea warehouse blaze
Shouldn’t Pakistan stop terrorists’ infiltration into Kashmir?
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft