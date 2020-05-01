Video
164 more Bangladeshis return from India

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Another batch of 164 Bangladeshis, who got stuck in India due to lockdown there amid coronavirus outbreak, returned home from Chennai on Thursday.
They are mostly patients who had gone to Chennai, Bengaluru and Vellore for treatment, according to Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.
A special flight of US-Bangla Airlines carrying Bangladeshi citizens arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the afternoon.  
The government has also arranged another special flight on Delhi-Dhaka route on May 5 (Tuesday) to bring back some other stranded Bangladesh nationals. This will be operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.
Those who are not getting tickets for May 2 flight, can now plan to travel on May 5 flight, said the high commission.
The High Commission is in touch with the concerned authorities both in Bangladesh and India for early repatriation of those who want to return to Bangladesh.
However, authorities have discouraged international travel considering the cross-border spread of Coronavirus.
The government earlier arranged three more special flights to bring back Bangladeshi nationals, who got stuck in Indian cities Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai amid lockdown there due to coronavirus, in three batches on May 1-3.
National flag carrier Biman Bangaladesh Airlines will operate the special flights in coordination with Bangladesh Missions in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.


