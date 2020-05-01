

Strategic measures to support our remittance heroes



In the issued letter the civil society has expressed worries stating that the home countries including Bangladesh are already threatened with consequences including the revision of labour relations. However, the international law says in any crisis situation it is incumbent upon the state concerned to ensure the safety of the emigrants. Thus, bringing back migrants amidst Covid-19 will heighten the risk of spreading the virus.



Not to mention, at a time when the entire world is shivering from the fear of a pandemic, such demand for deporting migrants from host countries, especially the wealthy Gulf States, merits the question of their moral and humanitarian responsibilities towards needy migrant workers.



There are approximately 10 million expats currently working abroad, who send billions of dollars in remittances back to our country every year. In this corona crisis and the countrywide lockdown, their families are passing through worst of times.











Our government has a social responsibility to ensure the safety of these workers as well as their families. The human rights activists, civil societies, and different human rights groups have urged the government to create an emergency fund for migrant workers, which would include interest-free loans for their families in Bangladesh. However, the government has requested OIC member states to retain the jobs of migrant workers and create a "voluntary fund" to fight Coronavirus. The expatriates' welfare ministry has also made a rather insensible announcement of Tk 3 lakh compensation for the families of workers abroad who would die from Coronavirus but without detailing any plans of how they will fight the virus and survive. Hence, we suggest creating more strategic plans and timely action regarding how the expats will survive if they lose their jobs. What the government is doing is not enough.



