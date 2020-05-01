Farmers need modern harvesting equipment







This year bumper production of boro paddy has been made in the North East region of Bangladesh. The farmers are very pleased but very anxious how to harvest the paddy quickly without any hassle.



Apart from volunteers, a good number of labourers from different districts are coming to the haor region under special arrangements. But these numbers of day labours are very insufficient considering the market demand. It happens in such a time when yeoman are complaining of shortages of labourers due to the travel restrictions amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.











This year farmers seriously feel modern harvesting equipment, especially ripper and combined harvesting machines, considering the prevailing situation of seasonal labour supply shortage in the market and these equipments are very essential in this time but those are not available in the market due to yeoman purchasing ability. Farmers said that government provides a huge amount of subsidy in fertilizer in every year budget but they feel subsidy for modern agriculture equipment and then they will not fall in the trap of labour supply shortage. Definitely it will boost up the farming activities and in this regard government should do the necessary support.



Md Zillur Rahaman

