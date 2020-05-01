Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:46 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Farmers need modern harvesting equipment

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Dear Sir

This year bumper production of boro paddy has been made in the North East region of Bangladesh. The farmers are very pleased but very anxious how to harvest the paddy quickly without any hassle.

Apart from volunteers, a good number of labourers from different districts are coming to the haor region under special arrangements. But these numbers of day labours are very insufficient considering the market demand. It happens in such a time when yeoman are complaining of shortages of labourers due to the travel restrictions amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.





This year farmers seriously feel modern harvesting equipment, especially ripper and combined harvesting machines, considering the prevailing situation of seasonal labour supply shortage in the market and these equipments are very essential in this time but those are not available in the market due to yeoman purchasing ability. Farmers said that government provides a huge amount of subsidy in fertilizer in every year budget but they feel subsidy for modern agriculture equipment and then they will not fall in the trap of labour supply shortage. Definitely it will boost up the farming activities and in this regard government should do the necessary support.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers need modern harvesting equipment
Global unity required to combat Covid-19
Covid-19 may wreck some Asia countries more than China
Ensure quality protein and micronutrients to fight against Covid-19
Hundreds of people still get daily infected with coronavirus
Control price hikes
Shouldn’t Pakistan stop terrorists’ infiltration into Kashmir?
BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!


Latest News
Cox's Bazar's Pekua UNO withdrawn for 'embezzling' govt rice
Dhaka urges Washington to restore GSP facilities
UK ‘past the peak’ of coronavirus outbreak: Johnson
Savings certificates sales through banks resume Sunday
Transport workers protest demanding food aid in Sirajganj
Minimum 500 doctors infected with coronavirus: BDF
20 bottle gourds on a stem in Rajshahi
Natore district brought under total lockdown
950 families get relief in Pabna
20 more infected with corona in Munshiganj
Most Read News
Late journalist Anis Ahmed’s wife dies
BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Virus cases reach 7,667, deaths 168
PM Hasina provides financial assistance to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas
Bangladesh should not accept any more Rohingyas
BPSC recommends recruiting 2,000 physicians
38 killed in S Korea warehouse blaze
Shouldn’t Pakistan stop terrorists’ infiltration into Kashmir?
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft