

Global unity required to combat Covid-19



An Italian doctor claims that coronavirus had spread to his country before China. He also showed logic supporting his statement. Coronavirus began to spread to Lombardy, Italy before the Chinese were affected. He and a group of doctors warned the government of the epidemic in time. Their warning was not considered by the government sincerely. That's why Italy had to pay for its negligence. The statement of this Italian physician has created an atmosphere of new debate. Turkey has claimed that no precautionary measures were taken after a man with corona symptom was admitted to a residential hospital in Kadona, 60 kilometres away from Milan on 14 February. As a result, all the villagers including the hospital staff were infected by the disease.



The US president also said that this condition would not have happened in the world today if China had not hidden information in the beginning. That means he directly blamed the Chinese government. The tone of accusation from Donald Trump is continuing. His country is endangered by a virus coming from a foreign country. A few days ago he used to crack jokes on Coronavirus. He did not address to COVID-19 pandemic properly, naming the COVID-19 a foreign virus. He made it clear that those who spread Coronavirus will be held accountable, in the right time. The USA thinks it would not be in danger if there was not a conspiracy.



The Coronavirus was first diagnosed in the United States in January. In March, Trump said the Coronavirus was a seasonal disease. Can it be stated by any president of a developed country? In the United States, the people infected with COVID -19 are rapidly increasing but unfortunately the number of people recovering is less. We think that lack of awareness on the part the citizen is the prime cause of COVID -19 spread in the USA.



An Indian media has revealed that one million people have died of the coronavirus in China. But according to government data, the number of death by Coronavirus infection was around 3,400 in China till 12.04.2020. However, news media of some countries criticised at China's rigorous measures to overcome COVID-19.



Canada was very cautious, so the number of victims was low. There was a high risk of infection in Canada because the virus was more prevalent in the area, according to experts. Italy neglected the contagious characteristics of the virus in the first place and had to face a great number of death tolls. The number of death in Italy is increasing day by day. If Italy, like China and South Korea, was careful in time, the number of Corona attacks would be less.



United Nations is a major platform but not taken any significant action. It should have a significant role to play in dealing with COVID-19. Now the centres of the COVID-19 are the USA, Italy, Spain, France and the UK. The number of Corona infected people is increasing rapidly in the said countries. We think corona will become more dangerous in those countries in future.



When Spanish Flu pandemic hit Europe and spread to parts of Central and East Asia in 1918, there was a little scope of sharing the information globally. Eventually, the world reportedly lost tens of millions of lives due to 'flu pandemic'. At present, the world is enjoying both global health governance system and bilateral and multilateral inter-state relationships facilitating nations to support each other and share technological resources.



Economic experts are pointing out that the world will have to face a massive economic crisis due to COVID-19. China recognized as the world's largest producer and second largest economy, has hardly waited for its own COVID-19 epidemic to be normalized rather it has already begun to extend their hand of friendship. Chinese medical experts equipped with their own research and experiences of the epidemic are helping other severely infected countries.

China and Cuba have sent teams of brave doctors and medical specialists to COVID-19 infected Europe to join the frontline battle against the pandemic. India, despite its own struggle against COVID-19, has gifted USA with a consignment of medicine. Even Turkey is supplying medical equipment to Israel including face masks, hand gloves to battle against COVID-19. We are privileged to China and India, as friendly countries which have a previous record of helping us in times of our crisis. Already China has supplied us testing kits, masks and medical equipment.



World leaders are still making controversial statements. For instance, Mexican governor thinks poor people will not suffer from coronavirus. At present, 80 countries have 1000 or more than 1000 patients by COVID-19. The total infected countries or regions are 220; so if the leaders of those countries take hard line initiatives right now, the world may be protected from such an epidemic. All foreign leaders should introduce integrated or regional actions by holding virtual meetings online. However, the initiative taken by the Indian Prime Minister to hold a virtual meeting of SAARC countries was a right decision.



There was a lack of cooperation between China and other developed countries in the beginning of COVID-19's threat because a kind of mistrust exists between China and the Western world. Even some countries tried to take economic advantage. There may be a number of factors behind the threat of COVID-19 pandemic. I think the failure of the world leaders to come up with proper insights and initiatives could be a special reason.



The USA, The UK, Italy, Spain, France and the rest of the infected countries have to control the COVID-19 like China and Japan. China, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea were attacked in the early stages of COVID-19 pandemic, but they are now slowly showing signs of recovery, with a reducing number of new infections. So, all the countries will have to adopt integrated policies and programs ignoring any geopolitical and international enmity. All countries must ensure global unity and keep on lockdown and social distancing to fight against COVID-19.



The writer is PhD Fellow, Zhongnan University Of Economics And Law, Wuhan, China and and Assistant Professor, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh

















