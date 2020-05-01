

Covid-19 may wreck some Asia countries more than China



Until three weeks ago, China, which was the epic centre, ranked number one globally with 82,000 infected cases and 4,600 deaths. As I write, there are many more epic centers globally. The US now has the largest share - more than a million cases with 61,504 deaths - one-third of the 3.0 million cases globally. China ranks number ten now behind the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Turkey, Russia, and Iran. At least 228,000 people died since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan in December 2019.



Following the Chinese experience, South Korea corrected its sloppy response, banned down large gatherings, and ramped up testing resulting in sharp decline in infections and deaths. China is now gradually opening its factories, offices, and schools inching slowly to normalcy, although there is fear that the pandemic may rebound as a second wave in the absence of a vaccine.



For many densely populated countries in Asia - Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, the Philippines, which were hit by Covid-19 around late March or early April-the emerging situations appear very explosive. It seems that these countries - as diverse as they are in terms of fragile economies, social life, religion, literacy, and health care systems- were caught off-guard by unprecedented challenges to combating Covid-19. The impending health crisis not only threatens to cost many lives, but wreck the economies, including disproportionate tolls on the poor and the most vulnerable groups, literally wiping out the development gains in these countries achieved over the last decade.



In Bangladesh, the number of cases is doubling every 2.5 days, making the country's caseloads the fastest-rising in the world. From 54 cases and 5fatalities in the first week of April, Bangladesh has now 6, 462 + confirmed cases with 155 deaths in less than three weeks' time. As per the current statistics, there are 39 cases per million while the number of test/million is 332in the country. Nearly 80% of the cases are in Dhaka, a city of 18 million people with 23,000 persons/sq.km. The surge in Bangladesh is continuing along with the economic fallout from the crisis due to lockdowns, now extended for a second time to 05 May. India and Pakistan are also on extended lockdowns.



India, the second most populated country in the world, ranks 15th globally in terms of Covid-19 caseloads; currently there are 29,451+reported cases with 939 fatalities; this translates into 21 cases per million, which is definitely on the lower side due to lack of adequate testing, now at 519tests per million. The first reported case of Covid-19 was in the state of Kerala. New confirmed cases are being reported from large cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.



In recent days, dense neighbourhoods in Delhi and Mumbai are emerging as country's hotspots, with caseloads growing in the triple digit daily. Nearly half of India's Covid-19 fatalities are in the state of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Kerala has seemingly managed to flatten the curve. A strong health service and clear communication was the key to Kerala's success so far in tackling Covid-19.



Pakistan is number 27th in the Covid-19 list of most affected countries with 14,079+ confirmed cases and over 301deaths. Current statistics indicate 64 cases per million; the ratio of test is 712 per million. The initial responses to Covid-19 contained mixed messages. Lockdown was unduly delayed and implemented in a flimsy manner. Hospitals and public heath institutions are facing acute shortage in the supply of testing kits, medical equipments - masks, attires, sanitizers - and personal protection gears. The government has asked people to stay at home, self-isolate and maintain social distancing. Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to undergo test for the novel coronavirus to show that he was a responsible citizen after it was reported that a leading philanthropist of the country tested positive after meeting the PM.



The Covid situations in Indonesia and the Philippines are on the similar paths. Indonesia, the world's fourth populous country, ranks 36th on the Covid-19 list with 9,511+ reported cases and 773 confirmed deaths. The country has 35 cases per million people; so far, the ratio of test is 291 per million. The Philippines is 40th on the list with caseloads of 7,958 infections and 530 deaths; the country has 73 cases per million and the ratio of tests conducted so far is 820 per million. Indonesia now has the highest number of confirmed cases in all of Southeast Asia. The Philippines has the second-highest confirmed cases in the region, and Malaysia and Thailand are close behind, both with under5,000 confirmed cases.



The numbers of reported cases in the countries above are still small as the cases have not surged yet to the peaks due to lack of testing. Right now, as noted earlier, testing is worryingly low in many Asian countries - ranging from 332only per million in Bangladesh to 820 per million in the Philippines- against 29,600/million for Italy,24,738/million in Germany, 28,779/million in Spain, 19,440/million in Canada, 17,211/million in the US, and11,669/million in South Korea. Think of major mega-cities in Asia - Mumbai, New Delhi, Dhaka, Karachi, Jakarta and Manila - and the density in those cities, including the urban poor who live in slums without any room for social isolation and distancing, resulting unwittingly in community spreading in large numbers.



The severity of the pandemic is still hiding among the millions in those cities and countries. According to an expert, the cases in Indonesia could soar to more than 1.5 million across the country, with more than 140,000 deaths. The scenario for Bangladesh, India and Pakistan is no better. Unfortunately, testing record is very poor in Asia, and as a result there is no proper figure of the infections. Until testing is ramped up quickly, despite strict lockdowns and other incentives, Covid-19 will ravage these countries and take more lives across the region.



Dr Mohammad Zaman is an international development specialist and advisory professor, Hohai University, Nanjing, China















It has been over a month that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a pandemic. Many government and institutions around the world are still struggling with responses to this public health crisis having tremendous additional secondary impacts such as social and economic displacement. In many places, the impacts are being felt unequally by the racial minorities and the poor. The virus has changed the global order and re-constituted our lives across borders. Countries, including the United States, which initially fiddled with low numbers, are now suffering enormously due to delays in recognizing the gravity of the pandemic coupled with the absence of sensible public health measures to protect the people and their lives.Until three weeks ago, China, which was the epic centre, ranked number one globally with 82,000 infected cases and 4,600 deaths. As I write, there are many more epic centers globally. The US now has the largest share - more than a million cases with 61,504 deaths - one-third of the 3.0 million cases globally. China ranks number ten now behind the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Turkey, Russia, and Iran. At least 228,000 people died since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan in December 2019.Following the Chinese experience, South Korea corrected its sloppy response, banned down large gatherings, and ramped up testing resulting in sharp decline in infections and deaths. China is now gradually opening its factories, offices, and schools inching slowly to normalcy, although there is fear that the pandemic may rebound as a second wave in the absence of a vaccine.For many densely populated countries in Asia - Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, the Philippines, which were hit by Covid-19 around late March or early April-the emerging situations appear very explosive. It seems that these countries - as diverse as they are in terms of fragile economies, social life, religion, literacy, and health care systems- were caught off-guard by unprecedented challenges to combating Covid-19. The impending health crisis not only threatens to cost many lives, but wreck the economies, including disproportionate tolls on the poor and the most vulnerable groups, literally wiping out the development gains in these countries achieved over the last decade.In Bangladesh, the number of cases is doubling every 2.5 days, making the country's caseloads the fastest-rising in the world. From 54 cases and 5fatalities in the first week of April, Bangladesh has now 6, 462 + confirmed cases with 155 deaths in less than three weeks' time. As per the current statistics, there are 39 cases per million while the number of test/million is 332in the country. Nearly 80% of the cases are in Dhaka, a city of 18 million people with 23,000 persons/sq.km. The surge in Bangladesh is continuing along with the economic fallout from the crisis due to lockdowns, now extended for a second time to 05 May. India and Pakistan are also on extended lockdowns.India, the second most populated country in the world, ranks 15th globally in terms of Covid-19 caseloads; currently there are 29,451+reported cases with 939 fatalities; this translates into 21 cases per million, which is definitely on the lower side due to lack of adequate testing, now at 519tests per million. The first reported case of Covid-19 was in the state of Kerala. New confirmed cases are being reported from large cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.In recent days, dense neighbourhoods in Delhi and Mumbai are emerging as country's hotspots, with caseloads growing in the triple digit daily. Nearly half of India's Covid-19 fatalities are in the state of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Kerala has seemingly managed to flatten the curve. A strong health service and clear communication was the key to Kerala's success so far in tackling Covid-19.Pakistan is number 27th in the Covid-19 list of most affected countries with 14,079+ confirmed cases and over 301deaths. Current statistics indicate 64 cases per million; the ratio of test is 712 per million. The initial responses to Covid-19 contained mixed messages. Lockdown was unduly delayed and implemented in a flimsy manner. Hospitals and public heath institutions are facing acute shortage in the supply of testing kits, medical equipments - masks, attires, sanitizers - and personal protection gears. The government has asked people to stay at home, self-isolate and maintain social distancing. Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to undergo test for the novel coronavirus to show that he was a responsible citizen after it was reported that a leading philanthropist of the country tested positive after meeting the PM.The Covid situations in Indonesia and the Philippines are on the similar paths. Indonesia, the world's fourth populous country, ranks 36th on the Covid-19 list with 9,511+ reported cases and 773 confirmed deaths. The country has 35 cases per million people; so far, the ratio of test is 291 per million. The Philippines is 40th on the list with caseloads of 7,958 infections and 530 deaths; the country has 73 cases per million and the ratio of tests conducted so far is 820 per million. Indonesia now has the highest number of confirmed cases in all of Southeast Asia. The Philippines has the second-highest confirmed cases in the region, and Malaysia and Thailand are close behind, both with under5,000 confirmed cases.The numbers of reported cases in the countries above are still small as the cases have not surged yet to the peaks due to lack of testing. Right now, as noted earlier, testing is worryingly low in many Asian countries - ranging from 332only per million in Bangladesh to 820 per million in the Philippines- against 29,600/million for Italy,24,738/million in Germany, 28,779/million in Spain, 19,440/million in Canada, 17,211/million in the US, and11,669/million in South Korea. Think of major mega-cities in Asia - Mumbai, New Delhi, Dhaka, Karachi, Jakarta and Manila - and the density in those cities, including the urban poor who live in slums without any room for social isolation and distancing, resulting unwittingly in community spreading in large numbers.The severity of the pandemic is still hiding among the millions in those cities and countries. According to an expert, the cases in Indonesia could soar to more than 1.5 million across the country, with more than 140,000 deaths. The scenario for Bangladesh, India and Pakistan is no better. Unfortunately, testing record is very poor in Asia, and as a result there is no proper figure of the infections. Until testing is ramped up quickly, despite strict lockdowns and other incentives, Covid-19 will ravage these countries and take more lives across the region.Dr Mohammad Zaman is an international development specialist and advisory professor, Hohai University, Nanjing, China