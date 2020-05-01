

Ensure quality protein and micronutrients to fight against Covid-19



It is reported that Bangladesh is about a self-sufficient country in milk, meat, egg and fish production for supplying quality protein and micronutrients to the citizens across the country. According to the Department of Livestock Services (DLS), country's production during the last fiscal year (2018-2019) was: milk 99.23 lakh MT, meat 75.14 lakh MT and egg 1711 crore. In accordance with the Yearbook of Fisheries Statistics of Bangladesh 2017-18, the country's fish production 42.77 lakh MT. Contrariwise demand for milk, meat, egg and fish, 152.02 lakh MT, 72.97 lakh MT, 1732.64 crore and 42.38 lakh MT respectively. This tremendous success did not come in a day. The various backward linkage industries and specialists have played a vital role to develop the sector applying their knowledge, experiences and skills.

To supply the sufficient food with quality protein and micronutrients during the COVID-19 pandemic, the livestock sector with the backward linkage industries, especially feed industries, should be supported by the government. It is noticed that a huge amount of dairy milk in various locations across the country is being dumped due to the lack of customers as their customers (forward linkage industries) have been lockdown.



If such a situation is continuing, dairy farmers along with their forward and backward linkage industries will get a huge amount of loss. Consequently, the citizens will face the extreme crisis of required nutrients related to milk.



As a backward linkage industry, the feed industries produce and supply the feed to the marginal farmers in credit terms. As most of the feed mills are operated their business on a credit basis, they are dependent each on another. If the farmers get loss from the business, the respective feed mill owners will not able to recover their credit from the farmers. Contrariwise, if any feed mill cannot operate due to lack of medicines, additives and raw materials, farmers will absolutely face the feed crisis. The citizens will face a shortage of their required milk, meat, egg and fish.



The government has kept the livestock sector with linkage industries exempt from the lockdown but the related government offices have been closed. All, who are related to the livestock sector, know that most of the raw materials, medicines and additives are to be imported from abroad. But the process to provide NOC has been fully closed.



So, how will feed mill owners and commercial farmers import or process to import their necessary items from abroad? By a government circular, transportation of some essential products, factory and offices have been kept out of the declared lockdown but how will they (factory and offices of essentials) operate their business, if the related government offices will have remained close? It will be created a huge supply chain gape during the pandemic and in the future, even in the normal situation after the pandemic.



Recently our government declared an incentive package for the amount 72,750 crore but in the declared figures, most of the amount has been provided targeting for RMG sector. I regret to say that our government doesn't hear the cry of such citizens who are not able to create chaos and conduct any vandalism as well as don't able to create pressure to the government.



The feed industries and large commercial farms also might be able to enjoy the government declared incentive packages but marginal farmers will get nothing from the government as they are unable to create pressure to the government. To ensure milk, meat, egg and fish during the pandemic and in the subsequent situation, the government should look into the matter of livestock farms along with linkage industries to save them. The nation will face the shortage of quality protein and micronutrients to fight against COVID-19 otherwise.



The writer is member of Dhaka Taxes Bar Association & columnist





















