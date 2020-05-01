

Hundreds of people still get daily infected with coronavirus

The world will remember the malicious virus for all the wrong reasons for many years. Apart from taking a heavy human toll starting from the country of its origin to many far away nations around our globe, COVID-19 will certainly deliver the hardest ever blow to the economy of the world it never experienced in decades.



In fact, its impact has already begun on many countries including the U S, Britain, Italy, Spain, France, Germany and also China--the worst hit countries by coronavirus. Small nations of Asia, Africa and Latin America are not spared either from the economicimpact of the deadly disease which is still infecting people in some areas.



The slowdown in the global economy as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 may cost at least $1 trillion in accordance with an estimate by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, says a recently published UN report. In a March 10 tweet, the UN observed: "The coronavirus outbreak could cost the global economy up to $2 trillion this year."

"There is a degree of anxiety now that's well beyond the health scares which are very serious and concerning.



Governments need to spend at this point in time to prevent the kind of meltdown that could be even more damaging than the one that is likely to take place over the course of the year," said Richard Kozul-Wright, UNCTAD's Globalization and Development Strategies chief.



In the face of the slowdown of the global economy, China where the virus has come from is expected to introduce "significant expansionary measures" for increasing spending or tax cuts, Mr. Kozul-Wright said, adding that in an election year the US government will respond to this situation in a manner that will certainly go beyond just cutting taxes and reducing interest rates.



Noting a dismal performance of the European economy, the senior UN economist predicted: "Europe is certain to go into recession over the coming months and the economy of Germany is particularly fragile, but the Italian economy and other parts of the European periphery are also facing very serious stresses right now as a consequence of trends over the last few days."



In an attempt to withstand the impact of COVID-19, many countries around the world have already announced their stimulus packages for a coordinated effort to increase government spending and lower taxes and interest rates for stimulating their economies. In this situation, the US has announced a massive $2 trillion stimulus package to revitalize the American economy.



Italy, Europe's hardest hit country by coronavirus, has increased its emergency spending bill to $811 billion - almost half the country's GDP. Spain has announced measures worth $219 billion to stimulate its economy. France will spend $50 billion for small businesses in addition to tens of billions of dollars for French workers while Britain has announced a $14.5 billion stimulus package.



As part of the global economy, Bangladesh is also badly hit by the slowdown triggered by coronavirus. Therefore, on March 25, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a bailout package of Tk. 5000 crore ($5.73 billion) for export-oriented industries. As directed by the prime minister, the money could be spent only for the payment of salaries and wages of employees and workers of those industries.



Bangladesh's export-oriented industries mean primarily the readymade garment industry which is a significant contributor to the economy. This industry has already suffered a massive blow due to the worldwide impact of coronavirus. According to anestimate of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, garment retailers and fashion brands have already cancelled or suspendedorders worth $3.17 billion.



In other words, foreign buyers have cancelled or suspended orders for as large as 981 million pieces of apparel affecting 2.27 million garment industry workers, says BGMEA on its website. For Bangladesh as well as its thriving garment industry, the number of cancellation or suspension orders and consequently affected workers isstaggering. This is a colossal loss for the country as well as itseconomy - thanks to COVID-19.



Obviously, the garment industry of Bangladesh is one of the worst victims of the slowdown in the global economy caused by coronavirus. In the meltdown, some garment factories of the country may even go out of business rendering thousands of workers jobless. Considering this possibility, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced her government's financial plan to bailout the vital industry of the country.



In addition to Tk. 5000 crore bailout plan for the garment industry, the prime minister has also announced Tk. 67,750 crore stimulus packages to weather the impact of COVID-19 on the overall national economy. In one of her recent addresses to the nation, Sheikh Hasina said that measures would also be taken to open some garment factories in the country soon under strict conditions and also the inter-district public transportation would gradually start operation.

But in a surprise move on April 27, as many as 500 garment factories in several parts of the country reopened causing a sense of panic and great concern among many people. Some of the foreign media even put the number of reopened factories in Bangladesh at 600. Ironically, on the same day when 500 garment factories reopened, exactly 500 more people were freshly infected with coronavirus in several areas of the country.



The significance of Bangladesh's apparel industry is enormous. It makes a huge contribution to the nation's economy by creating employment opportunities and reducing poverty through socioeconomic development. If we take all the numbers on BGMEA's website at face value, we must admit that the country's garment industry has already been very badly affected and something must be done about it -- but in a sensible manner, not irresponsibly in these days of coronavirus.

On the other hand, COVID-19 hasn't yet shown any sign of bowing down in Bangladesh. In just 24 hours ending April 28, 549 more people contracted coronavirus which has already infected a total of 6,462 in the country. The number of death is also higher than the number of recovered people. As of April 28, 155 people have died of coronavirus while only 139 have recovered. That means Bangladesh is still battling a pandemic and it may even be worse.



In this situation, opening of so many garment factories at the same time in the country hasn't been a sensible and good idea. The wise plan would be to open just a handful of factories under extremely strict conditions first and only in or around Dhaka city and observe how they would go. If things would be fine without spreading coronavirus among the workers and employees of those factories, then the management could open few more factories and continue that way in phases.



The deadly disease has already claimed a huge number of human lives around the globe and it is still killing in many countries including Bangladesh. At the same time, the pandemic is also causing a great damage to the global economy including the economy of Bangladesh. The first priority before all affected countries is to save lives of their citizens. Saving their economies comes only next.



The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network

















