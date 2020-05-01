Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:45 AM
latest
Home Business

Bankers for extension of loan repayment time till December

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

Bank owners demanded extension of time for loan repayment without downgrading loan status till December which is already extended upto June amid coronavirus pandemic situation.
Banks Association of Bangladesh (BAB) chairman Nazrul Islam Majumdar made the appeal to finance minister while attending at a video conference meeting recently in the city.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal participated in the conference while Bangladesh Bank governor Fazle Kabir, Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder and Association of Banks, Bangladesh (ABB) chairman Ali Reza Iftekhar was among others present.
The BAB chairman Mazumder requested the minister and the central bank governor to extend the        time frame from 30 June to 31 December 2020. Regarding the downgradation of accounts he assured the finance minister of implementing all the suggestions in this regard.
The BB governor assured the bank owners that he will look into the matter when time will come. During the video conference, finance minister Mustafa Kamal sought inputs from all to develop a bond market for alternate financing of Bangladesh economy.




Kamal discussed  with participants how to bring the economy back on track and how best the government's stimulus packages can be injected to the economy through the banking sector.
The central bank has already slashed cash reserve requirement (CRR) by 150 basis points to 4.0 per cent from 5.50 per cent to facilitate the banks to implement the government announced financial stimulus packages
Mentioning that the banking sector is the lifeline of the economy, he reassured that the government will do everything in its capacity to support the banking sector to put the economy back to the pre-coronavirus situation.
BB governor Fazle Kabir apprised the finance minister about all the stimulus packages and the ongoing implementation of those. He also assured the minister that the central bank will provide all the necessary policy support and guidance to keep the business community and banking sector stable.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bankers for extension of loan repayment time till December
Green Delta Insurance, Nagad jointly launch fundraising for farmers
NRBC Bank provides Protective equipment to health professionals
Dhaka Bank donates Tk.1.0 crore to buy safety equipment for police
Stipend programme for primary school students to get renewal soon
Govt bank borrowing at Tk 57,900cr in 10 months far ahead of target
Workers to get 60pc of wages during lockdown
ADB approves $100 million to support BD’ Covid-19 response


Latest News
Cox's Bazar's Pekua UNO withdrawn for 'embezzling' govt rice
Dhaka urges Washington to restore GSP facilities
UK ‘past the peak’ of coronavirus outbreak: Johnson
Savings certificates sales through banks resume Sunday
Transport workers protest demanding food aid in Sirajganj
Minimum 500 doctors infected with coronavirus: BDF
20 bottle gourds on a stem in Rajshahi
Natore district brought under total lockdown
950 families get relief in Pabna
20 more infected with corona in Munshiganj
Most Read News
Late journalist Anis Ahmed’s wife dies
BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Virus cases reach 7,667, deaths 168
PM Hasina provides financial assistance to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas
Bangladesh should not accept any more Rohingyas
BPSC recommends recruiting 2,000 physicians
38 killed in S Korea warehouse blaze
Shouldn’t Pakistan stop terrorists’ infiltration into Kashmir?
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft