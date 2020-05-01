Bankers for extension of loan repayment time till December





Banks Association of Bangladesh (BAB) chairman Nazrul Islam Majumdar made the appeal to finance minister while attending at a video conference meeting recently in the city.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal participated in the conference while Bangladesh Bank governor Fazle Kabir, Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder and Association of Banks, Bangladesh (ABB) chairman Ali Reza Iftekhar was among others present.

The BAB chairman Mazumder requested the minister and the central bank governor to extend the time frame from 30 June to 31 December 2020. Regarding the downgradation of accounts he assured the finance minister of implementing all the suggestions in this regard.

The BB governor assured the bank owners that he will look into the matter when time will come. During the video conference, finance minister Mustafa Kamal sought inputs from all to develop a bond market for alternate financing of Bangladesh economy.









Kamal discussed with participants how to bring the economy back on track and how best the government's stimulus packages can be injected to the economy through the banking sector.

The central bank has already slashed cash reserve requirement (CRR) by 150 basis points to 4.0 per cent from 5.50 per cent to facilitate the banks to implement the government announced financial stimulus packages

Mentioning that the banking sector is the lifeline of the economy, he reassured that the government will do everything in its capacity to support the banking sector to put the economy back to the pre-coronavirus situation.

