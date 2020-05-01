

Green Delta Insurance, Nagad jointly launch fundraising for farmers

Farzanah Chowdhury, MD & CEO of GDIC, Tanvir A Mishuk Managing Director, Nagad, Mohammad Aminul Haque, Acting CEO, Nagad and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed AMD & Company Secretary of GDIC were present at the online press conference held in the city.

They said, agriculture is the lifeblood of the nation employing around 45 percent of total population, amassing around 7.5-8 crore people. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the daily lives of people and jeopardized livelihood of millions affecting big part of farmers who ensure food security of the nation.

Due to coronavirus epidemic, the harvesting, reaping and selling of the crops are being hindered, which ultimately is having an adverse effect on the daily livelihood and survival of farmers' families.

Therefore, inspired by the need of the farmers community GDIC and Nagad feel the urge to stand by farmers' side and thus started fundraising platform "Amra Korbo Joy" to save farmers' in their need.

They said their initiative will receive donations through "AmraKorboJoy.net" website, which has proper payment integration from multiple platforms including credit and debit cards as well as some MFS platforms, e.g Nagad.

The fundraising will commence from May 3, 2020 and will continue for a period of 15 days (up to May 17 tentatively). GDIC and its subsidiaries have donated their 1 day worth of salary to this platform already.

At the end of the donation collection period, the raised fund be donated to the farmer community before Eid-ul-Fitr through Nagad's transactional service, the press release said.

















