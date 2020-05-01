NRBC Bank provides Protective equipment to health professionals





NRBC Bank distributed the safety equipment (PPE) to the Doctors and Health Professionals of Upazela Health Complexes at Bajitpur and Nikli in Kishorgonj District on April 28, 2020 and at Banani Clinic Ltd. It has also supplied it to Sadar Hospital at Rajbari and at Vairabon April 29, 2020. A significant number of PPEs, surgical masks, KN-95 masks, special goggles and head shields were already provided by the Bank as safety equipment.It is to be mentioned NRBC Bank has provided 5000 pieces of PPE, 5000 pieces of surgical mask, 1000 pieces of KN-95 mask, 800 pieces of special goggle and 1500 pieces of head shields altogether to a News Agency, Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission and personal physician of the Prime Minister along with 23 hospitals in Dhaka, Narayangonj, Chattogram, Sylhet, Barisal and Pirojpur.NRBC Bank is committed to meeting the safety equipment need of the Doctors and Health Professionals during the COVID-19 national crisis, said a press release.