Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:45 AM
latest
Home Business

Dhaka Bank donates Tk.1.0 crore to buy safety equipment for police

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Bank Limited donated Tk. 1.0 Crore to Bangladesh Police to procure PPE and masks on 28th April,2020. The initiative is to ensure safety of police personnel,who are working in field level from the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, said a press release.
Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited has produced international standard PPE and Masks for Bangladesh police from the donated amount which were given under the programme.
Bangladesh Police has been in the frontline during this COVID-19 pendamic fight and doing commendable job to keep the citizens staying home and maintaining social distance. They are not only providing reliefs to the poor and distressed people but also taking the affected people to the hospitals.
They are working for mass awareness by different acts, which deserve respect and gratitude. In the process of carrying their duties, police officers are getting exposed to the risk of being affected by COVID-19 and they must be protected.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bankers for extension of loan repayment time till December
Green Delta Insurance, Nagad jointly launch fundraising for farmers
NRBC Bank provides Protective equipment to health professionals
Dhaka Bank donates Tk.1.0 crore to buy safety equipment for police
Stipend programme for primary school students to get renewal soon
Govt bank borrowing at Tk 57,900cr in 10 months far ahead of target
Workers to get 60pc of wages during lockdown
ADB approves $100 million to support BD’ Covid-19 response


Latest News
Cox's Bazar's Pekua UNO withdrawn for 'embezzling' govt rice
Dhaka urges Washington to restore GSP facilities
UK ‘past the peak’ of coronavirus outbreak: Johnson
Savings certificates sales through banks resume Sunday
Transport workers protest demanding food aid in Sirajganj
Minimum 500 doctors infected with coronavirus: BDF
20 bottle gourds on a stem in Rajshahi
Natore district brought under total lockdown
950 families get relief in Pabna
20 more infected with corona in Munshiganj
Most Read News
Late journalist Anis Ahmed’s wife dies
BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Virus cases reach 7,667, deaths 168
PM Hasina provides financial assistance to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas
Bangladesh should not accept any more Rohingyas
BPSC recommends recruiting 2,000 physicians
38 killed in S Korea warehouse blaze
Shouldn’t Pakistan stop terrorists’ infiltration into Kashmir?
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft