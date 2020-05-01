Dhaka Bank donates Tk.1.0 crore to buy safety equipment for police





Dhaka Bank Limited donated Tk. 1.0 Crore to Bangladesh Police to procure PPE and masks on 28th April,2020. The initiative is to ensure safety of police personnel,who are working in field level from the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, said a press release.Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited has produced international standard PPE and Masks for Bangladesh police from the donated amount which were given under the programme.Bangladesh Police has been in the frontline during this COVID-19 pendamic fight and doing commendable job to keep the citizens staying home and maintaining social distance. They are not only providing reliefs to the poor and distressed people but also taking the affected people to the hospitals.They are working for mass awareness by different acts, which deserve respect and gratitude. In the process of carrying their duties, police officers are getting exposed to the risk of being affected by COVID-19 and they must be protected.