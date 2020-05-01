

Stipend programme for primary school students to get renewal soon

If the project approved 13 lakh primary students will get stipends for three months from January to March. Not only that, the amount of stipend money for students may also increase till June next year under an amendment to the proposal.

The project will cost about Tk13,000 crore. According to sources, the stipend project for primary students expired last December. As a result, there were doubts as to whether the primary students will get the stipend money from January this year.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) was not meeting from mid-March following lockdown from March 26. As a result, the renewed approval remained hanging in balance.

The sources said the project is very important in the present situation. Considering the importance of this situation, the revised project has finally been sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for special approval. It may be approved any time. After approval, students will receive a stipend for the last three months (January-March) at a time.

Under the project, a family gets a monthly stipend for Tk 100 when a child is enrolled in school or Tk 115 if more than one child is admitted.

According to Planning Commission sources, the stipend money will be sent to the students of class I to V through Sure Cash. The amount of stipend in all categories has also been increased in the amendment proposal of the project.

In this case, a student getting Tk 100 per month will now get Tk 150. Similarly, families of two students will get Tk 300 instead of Tk 200, families of three students will be given Tk 400 instead of Tk 250 and families of four students will be given Tk 500 instead of Tk 300 per month.

Sources said thee Primary Education Stipend Project (PESP) aims to increase the educational participation-enrollment, attendance, persistence, and performance - of primary school-aged children from poor families by providing cash payments to targeted households.

Initiated by the government in July 2002, the Primary Education Stipend Project began its first official operation in January 2003, supporting more than 50 lakh pupils.

In addition to the Food for Education (FFE) program, the government launched the stipend program from 2000 for the expansion of primary education and its standard development. The Food for Education (FFE) program was introduced in the country in 1993.















