

Govt bank borrowing at Tk 57,900cr in 10 months far ahead of target

According to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the government's outstanding bank borrowing stood at Tk 1,66,025 crore as of April 29 this year from Tk 1,08,095.7 crore on June 30, 2019.

Experts cautioned that the government's bank borrowing would increase further in the coming months as the coronavirus outbreak had severely impacted the country's economic activities, leaving the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to witness a hefty revenue shortfall this year.

In the 2019-2020 budget the government projected borrowing was Tk 47,364 crore from the banking sector. The latest borrowing figure showed it has already exceeded the target by Tk 10,565.3 crore with another critical two months of the fiscal year remaining.

Executive director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur told the Daily Observer that the government's bank borrowing would increase further in the coming days due to the sorry state of revenue collection.

He also predicted that the revenue shortfall in the current fiscal year could be up to Tk 1,15,000 crore against the revised target of Tk 3,00,000 crore. The initial target was Tk 3,25,000 crore in revenue in the current fiscal year of 2019-2020.

In the July-March period of FY20, the NBR collected Tk 1,66,007 crore in revenue, leaving another 45 per cent of its annual target to be collected in just three months.

The revenue collection deficit did not result only from the coronavirus pandemic in the country but also from the NBR's lack of capacity and the government's ambitious target, Ahsan said.

He, however, mentioned that the coronavirus outbreak might be seriously affecting the NBR's revenue collection by around Tk 15,000 crore.















