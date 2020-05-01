Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 May, 2020, 5:45 AM
latest
Home Business

Govt bank borrowing at Tk 57,900cr in 10 months far ahead of target

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Govt bank borrowing at Tk 57,900cr in 10 months far ahead of target

Govt bank borrowing at Tk 57,900cr in 10 months far ahead of target

The government's borrowing from the banks to meet budget deficit increased to Tk 57,929.3 crore            as of April 29 this fiscal year due to a dismal revenue collection shortfall amid the outbreak of coronavirus.
According to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the government's outstanding bank borrowing stood at Tk 1,66,025 crore as of April 29 this year from Tk 1,08,095.7 crore on June 30, 2019.
Experts cautioned that the government's bank borrowing would increase further in the coming months as the coronavirus outbreak had severely impacted the country's economic activities, leaving the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to witness a hefty revenue shortfall this year.
In the 2019-2020 budget the government projected borrowing was Tk 47,364 crore from the banking sector. The latest borrowing figure showed it has already exceeded the target by Tk 10,565.3 crore with another critical two months of the fiscal year remaining.
Executive director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur told the Daily Observer that the government's bank borrowing would increase further in the coming days due to the sorry state of revenue collection.
He also predicted that the revenue shortfall in the current fiscal year could be up to Tk 1,15,000 crore against the revised target of Tk 3,00,000 crore. The initial target was Tk 3,25,000 crore in revenue in the current fiscal year of 2019-2020.
In the July-March period of FY20, the NBR collected Tk 1,66,007 crore in revenue, leaving another 45 per cent of its annual target to be collected in just three months.
The revenue collection deficit did not result only from the coronavirus pandemic in the country but also from the NBR's lack of capacity and the government's ambitious target, Ahsan said.
He, however, mentioned that the coronavirus outbreak might be seriously affecting the NBR's revenue collection by around Tk 15,000 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bankers for extension of loan repayment time till December
Green Delta Insurance, Nagad jointly launch fundraising for farmers
NRBC Bank provides Protective equipment to health professionals
Dhaka Bank donates Tk.1.0 crore to buy safety equipment for police
Stipend programme for primary school students to get renewal soon
Govt bank borrowing at Tk 57,900cr in 10 months far ahead of target
Workers to get 60pc of wages during lockdown
ADB approves $100 million to support BD’ Covid-19 response


Latest News
Cox's Bazar's Pekua UNO withdrawn for 'embezzling' govt rice
Dhaka urges Washington to restore GSP facilities
UK ‘past the peak’ of coronavirus outbreak: Johnson
Savings certificates sales through banks resume Sunday
Transport workers protest demanding food aid in Sirajganj
Minimum 500 doctors infected with coronavirus: BDF
20 bottle gourds on a stem in Rajshahi
Natore district brought under total lockdown
950 families get relief in Pabna
20 more infected with corona in Munshiganj
Most Read News
Late journalist Anis Ahmed’s wife dies
BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Virus cases reach 7,667, deaths 168
PM Hasina provides financial assistance to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas
Bangladesh should not accept any more Rohingyas
BPSC recommends recruiting 2,000 physicians
38 killed in S Korea warehouse blaze
Shouldn’t Pakistan stop terrorists’ infiltration into Kashmir?
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft