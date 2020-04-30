

Resume open market sales of rice



However, these may be the key reasons for suspending the scheme but given tens of thousands, struggling to make ends meet with reduced purchasing parity, it is time to resume it. Suspension of the rice OMS has particularly put thousands of low income families into severe hardship.



As much as the rice OMS scheme needs to be expanded to meet the needs for 10 - 15 million urban poor, it is also crucial to give a boost to state sponsored Khaddo-Bandhob-Karmasuchi, under which about five million rural families would receive rice at a subsidised price for five months. Under the current dire economic circumstances, the government must resume and simultaneously expand the flour OMS scheme too. There should be no valid reason to believe that with the easing of the lockdown situation will improve.



Awaiting a detailed list for destitute families would in fact, put more families in further destitution. Moreover, we feel more poor people from the rural areas must be brought under the Kaddo-Bandhob-Karmasuchi. An effective and immediate implementation of support and relief programmes to urban and rural poor is the need of the minute.











In order to ensure proper and even-handed distribution of relief materials, the rice OMS scheme, coupled with all other relief activities must be made disciplined. It can be made by placing all relief activities under a strict scanner. People engaged in collection, distribution and sales activities must pass the credibility test. Apart from authorities concerned, the government must also engage law enforcement agencies and voluntary groups. In short, with or without adequate supply of relief materials, it is time to ensure maximum efficiency rendered in distributing relief goods.



Finally, the government authorities must also increase its supplies and particularly the supply of subsidised and non - subsidised rice. Preparing a proper list of destitute families, both in the urban and rural areas is obviously and always necessary, but suspending the rice OMS in a trying time like this for not being equipped with a list of destitute families is irrational. The rice OMS scheme was suspended on April 6 - exactly 10 days after the government announced a 'general holiday' on March 26 - in order to deter the spreading of the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The sudden decision came since bulk of the rice meant for distributing among the needy and poor was manipulated by several government dealers, agencies and local political leaders. At many of the OMS sales centres the quantity was inadequate as well. Additionally, inability to control the crowds during selling is another reason.However, these may be the key reasons for suspending the scheme but given tens of thousands, struggling to make ends meet with reduced purchasing parity, it is time to resume it. Suspension of the rice OMS has particularly put thousands of low income families into severe hardship.As much as the rice OMS scheme needs to be expanded to meet the needs for 10 - 15 million urban poor, it is also crucial to give a boost to state sponsored Khaddo-Bandhob-Karmasuchi, under which about five million rural families would receive rice at a subsidised price for five months. Under the current dire economic circumstances, the government must resume and simultaneously expand the flour OMS scheme too. There should be no valid reason to believe that with the easing of the lockdown situation will improve.Awaiting a detailed list for destitute families would in fact, put more families in further destitution. Moreover, we feel more poor people from the rural areas must be brought under the Kaddo-Bandhob-Karmasuchi. An effective and immediate implementation of support and relief programmes to urban and rural poor is the need of the minute.In order to ensure proper and even-handed distribution of relief materials, the rice OMS scheme, coupled with all other relief activities must be made disciplined. It can be made by placing all relief activities under a strict scanner. People engaged in collection, distribution and sales activities must pass the credibility test. Apart from authorities concerned, the government must also engage law enforcement agencies and voluntary groups. In short, with or without adequate supply of relief materials, it is time to ensure maximum efficiency rendered in distributing relief goods.Finally, the government authorities must also increase its supplies and particularly the supply of subsidised and non - subsidised rice. Preparing a proper list of destitute families, both in the urban and rural areas is obviously and always necessary, but suspending the rice OMS in a trying time like this for not being equipped with a list of destitute families is irrational.