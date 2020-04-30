Control price hikes







It has almost become very much habitual that prior to any grand festivity, such as Eid, prices of goods and essential commodities escalate for some unusual reason. As it is, we are in the midst of a pandemic, struggling to cope with the unprecedented situation. Sources of income for many households across the nation are ceasing to exist. To make matters worse, the prices of garlic, ginger, onion, dry chili, sugar, chickpeas, lentil, palm and soybean oils have increased over the last few days.











Citing lack of transport to justify the rise in prices of various essentials, multiple unscrupulous traders, wholesalers and retailers are to blame for this. And now with the holy month of Ramadan in progress, the price hike was inevitable and is taking a toll on the general public. At any other time, I would be able to understand the impulse. But during this holy month, and especially with a pandemic underway, such price hikes are absolutely absurd. The government must take necessary steps immediately to stop this. I think setting up mobile courts to monitor the markets and punish the culprits can play an important role in this regard.



Arif

