Shouldn’t Pakistan stop terrorists’ infiltration into Kashmir?



Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, April 12, 2020. PTI



Pertinent to mention that there have been frequent incidents of ceasefire violation in the sensitive border since India announced its decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories in August last year. Allegedly, Pakistan often resorts to ceasefire violations to push militants into the Indian side. Indian troops have also been retaliating to Pakistani actions under its policy of hot pursuit.



The Indian Army on April 10 destroyed the ammunition dump of Pak armed militants and the launch-pads along the line of control at Keran Sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. According to Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Indian defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that launch-pads and ammunition dumps of militants was destroyed on the other side of LoC as Indian Army retaliated the unprovoked ceasefire violation of Pakistan. In a statement issued to KNO, he said that Pakistan in Keran Sector resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation which was retaliated effectively and strongly. He said that the precision targeting of gun areas, militant launch-pads and ammunition dump was carried out. Spokesperson also claimed that there are reports of heavy damage to enemy (Pakistan) side.



The move of heavy retaliation from Indian Army comes days after five special forces soldiers got killed in a gunfight between the infiltrated militants in Keran Sector on April 05, in which all the five militants were killed in a joint operation of security forces.



A newly floated outfit, the Resistance Front (TRF), has come under the scanner of enforcement agencies for its suspected links with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). TRF came to prominence after, in a hand-to-hand combat that took place on April 05 in the Keran Sector in north Kashmir's Kupuwara. The team, which was also a part of the 2016 surgical strike team, killed five of the terrorists belonging to LeT, who had sneaked into India on the intervening night of April 01-02.

An official of the India's Enforcement Directorate revealed that "We have reason to believe that the outfit is a front for the LeT. It has been launched to evade the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) scrutiny and avoid further sanctions. The FATF is to review Pakistan's performance in acting against terror funding at its meeting in Beijing to be held from June 21 to 26." The financial investigating agencies are trying to unearth the channel of funding to the new outfit, which is also called JK Fighters, to identify all those involved.



Three of those killed in the encounter were from Kupuwara in Kashmir, identified as Sajad Ahmad, Aadil Hussain and Umar Nazir. It is suspected that they crossed over to the other side in 2018 and infiltrated into the Indian territory days before the encounter. On March 23, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested four alleged members of the same outfit and seized weapons from them.



The Resistance Front (TRF) is actually Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) with a new name. Islamabad-based followers who are managing the social media platform of 'Tahreek-e-Azadi', an offshoot of the Lashkar, are also handling the social media account of TRF. Tahreek-e-Azadi's name had come to fore in Feb 2017 after LeT's political wing, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) decided to launch the outfit with a new name, as has been the modus operandi of the Pakistan-based terror groups. While TRF through its messaging on social media has been portraying itself as an indigenous Kashmir-based group, a cyber forensic analysis of the social media platform of TRF has proved beyond doubt that TRF is nothing but an offshoot of LeT.



According to official figure from military sources, Pakistani troops resorted to 3,200 instances of ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, which was highest in the last 16 years. Of these, 1,565 ceasefire violations took place between August and December after India reorganized Jammu and Kashmir. In 2018, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2,936 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.



Allegedly Pakistan--which is struggling against the coronavirus pandemic like the rest of the world--has doubled the number of terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir from its 14 operational launch pads. There are about 450 terrorists affiliated to different Pakistan backed groups at these launch pads. The figure has jumped from about 230 just 2-3 weeks back. The 450 terrorists include 244 from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), 129 from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and 60 from the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). Smaller groups such as the Al Badr make up for the rest.



Available intelligence inputs with security agencies indicate that out of 16 terror camps, 11 are functioning in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), two in Punjab, Pakistan and three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) region. Seven of the 11 terror camps running out of PoK are hybrid camps where the trainees include recruits of different terrorist groups. "The existence of such mixed terror camps is evidence that there is one force that oversees them; the Pakistani deep state," a counter-terror official in Delhi said.



Three other camps are dedicated to train LeT and one for training Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) group. In the KPK region, the HM runs two camps and the Jaish-JeM runs one. The LeT and JeM share one camp each in Punjab province of Pakistan. The terror reinforcements at the launch pads were designed to beef up the strength of terrorists in Kashmir depleted due to some recent setbacks. It is estimated that there are about 242 terrorists active in Kashmir valley, of which 138 are locals and 104 foreigners. Every 6 of 10 foreign terrorists are affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba; the other four are linked to the Jaish.



Indian officials said Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) had gone to great lengths through the year to raise the presence of terrorists in Kashmir. This is the first summer after India scrapped Article 370 in August last year and there have been attempts to incite street protests, and violence, ever since. As things stand, Pakistan's ISI has only operationalised 14 of the 86 launching pads or detachments along the Line of Control in Srinagar Sector, Rajouri-Poonch Sector and in Jammu Sector across the international border.



India went under a total shutdown from March 25 to April 14, further extended till May 03, to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan has reported nearly 12,700 Covid-19 cases and 268 deaths. Many defense analysts observe that Pakistan Army has no option but to continue with jihad in Kashmir else the public will start focusing on the poor domestic situation on the economic and Covid-19 response front and start questioning the leadership.



The writer contributes write-ups on India-Pakistan issues



















Indian Military sources said a number of terror launch pads along the Pakistani side of the LoC were destroyed by the Indian Army in the last few days. India has been retaliating strongly to the Pakistani "misadventure" by targeting terror launch pads and ammunition storage across the LoC. Recently, Keran Sector was the scene of a deadly operation in which five Indian elite army commandos laid down their lives while eliminating a group of infiltrating militants.Pertinent to mention that there have been frequent incidents of ceasefire violation in the sensitive border since India announced its decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories in August last year. Allegedly, Pakistan often resorts to ceasefire violations to push militants into the Indian side. Indian troops have also been retaliating to Pakistani actions under its policy of hot pursuit.The Indian Army on April 10 destroyed the ammunition dump of Pak armed militants and the launch-pads along the line of control at Keran Sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. According to Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Indian defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that launch-pads and ammunition dumps of militants was destroyed on the other side of LoC as Indian Army retaliated the unprovoked ceasefire violation of Pakistan. In a statement issued to KNO, he said that Pakistan in Keran Sector resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation which was retaliated effectively and strongly. He said that the precision targeting of gun areas, militant launch-pads and ammunition dump was carried out. Spokesperson also claimed that there are reports of heavy damage to enemy (Pakistan) side.The move of heavy retaliation from Indian Army comes days after five special forces soldiers got killed in a gunfight between the infiltrated militants in Keran Sector on April 05, in which all the five militants were killed in a joint operation of security forces.A newly floated outfit, the Resistance Front (TRF), has come under the scanner of enforcement agencies for its suspected links with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). TRF came to prominence after, in a hand-to-hand combat that took place on April 05 in the Keran Sector in north Kashmir's Kupuwara. The team, which was also a part of the 2016 surgical strike team, killed five of the terrorists belonging to LeT, who had sneaked into India on the intervening night of April 01-02.An official of the India's Enforcement Directorate revealed that "We have reason to believe that the outfit is a front for the LeT. It has been launched to evade the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) scrutiny and avoid further sanctions. The FATF is to review Pakistan's performance in acting against terror funding at its meeting in Beijing to be held from June 21 to 26." The financial investigating agencies are trying to unearth the channel of funding to the new outfit, which is also called JK Fighters, to identify all those involved.Three of those killed in the encounter were from Kupuwara in Kashmir, identified as Sajad Ahmad, Aadil Hussain and Umar Nazir. It is suspected that they crossed over to the other side in 2018 and infiltrated into the Indian territory days before the encounter. On March 23, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested four alleged members of the same outfit and seized weapons from them.The Resistance Front (TRF) is actually Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) with a new name. Islamabad-based followers who are managing the social media platform of 'Tahreek-e-Azadi', an offshoot of the Lashkar, are also handling the social media account of TRF. Tahreek-e-Azadi's name had come to fore in Feb 2017 after LeT's political wing, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) decided to launch the outfit with a new name, as has been the modus operandi of the Pakistan-based terror groups. While TRF through its messaging on social media has been portraying itself as an indigenous Kashmir-based group, a cyber forensic analysis of the social media platform of TRF has proved beyond doubt that TRF is nothing but an offshoot of LeT.According to official figure from military sources, Pakistani troops resorted to 3,200 instances of ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, which was highest in the last 16 years. Of these, 1,565 ceasefire violations took place between August and December after India reorganized Jammu and Kashmir. In 2018, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2,936 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.Allegedly Pakistan--which is struggling against the coronavirus pandemic like the rest of the world--has doubled the number of terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir from its 14 operational launch pads. There are about 450 terrorists affiliated to different Pakistan backed groups at these launch pads. The figure has jumped from about 230 just 2-3 weeks back. The 450 terrorists include 244 from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), 129 from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and 60 from the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). Smaller groups such as the Al Badr make up for the rest.Available intelligence inputs with security agencies indicate that out of 16 terror camps, 11 are functioning in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), two in Punjab, Pakistan and three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) region. Seven of the 11 terror camps running out of PoK are hybrid camps where the trainees include recruits of different terrorist groups. "The existence of such mixed terror camps is evidence that there is one force that oversees them; the Pakistani deep state," a counter-terror official in Delhi said.Three other camps are dedicated to train LeT and one for training Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) group. In the KPK region, the HM runs two camps and the Jaish-JeM runs one. The LeT and JeM share one camp each in Punjab province of Pakistan. The terror reinforcements at the launch pads were designed to beef up the strength of terrorists in Kashmir depleted due to some recent setbacks. It is estimated that there are about 242 terrorists active in Kashmir valley, of which 138 are locals and 104 foreigners. Every 6 of 10 foreign terrorists are affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba; the other four are linked to the Jaish.Indian officials said Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) had gone to great lengths through the year to raise the presence of terrorists in Kashmir. This is the first summer after India scrapped Article 370 in August last year and there have been attempts to incite street protests, and violence, ever since. As things stand, Pakistan's ISI has only operationalised 14 of the 86 launching pads or detachments along the Line of Control in Srinagar Sector, Rajouri-Poonch Sector and in Jammu Sector across the international border.India went under a total shutdown from March 25 to April 14, further extended till May 03, to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan has reported nearly 12,700 Covid-19 cases and 268 deaths. Many defense analysts observe that Pakistan Army has no option but to continue with jihad in Kashmir else the public will start focusing on the poor domestic situation on the economic and Covid-19 response front and start questioning the leadership.The writer contributes write-ups on India-Pakistan issues