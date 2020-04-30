

BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!



The story goes that once the son of a wealthy man came in a car and decided to taste the dish and liked it so much that he used to come every day to get it.



Hence the name: the rich man's son who comes to eat! I mean, personally speaking, the taste is revolting and this rich person's son must have been high on something!



Anyway, this year, Corona has sounded the death knell for the iftar market.



The once thriving Chawkbazar is empty; hawkers are not selling large chicken roasts, cheese filled pasties or roasted legs of lamb.



And no one is making the BoroBaperPola either. By the way, if you haven't tasted it then let me give you an idea. This is actually a mixture of chickpeas, shredded chicken mutton, flattened rice, onions, tomatoes and other items. In short, a hotchpotch of sorts which is edible, but trust me, this is not something that you look forward to eating.



Am I being a bit too harsh here? Well, for starters, the food items are mixed during the day and within three four hours, the mixture loses its freshness, thus by the time a buyers gets to it in the evening, the BoroBaperPolaeKhae turns into something which should possibly be called: Gadharpolaekhae or the son of fool eats this.



The Old Dhaka iftar market has a primordial flavour to it - whole chicken skewered and displayed, large pieces of mutton legs roasted and adorned with carrots, and kebab sellers screaming at the top of their voices.



The kebab is the famous Old Dhaka shutli kebab or the thread kebab. Since the lump of meat is tied together with a rope, it's known as the shutli kebab. Leaving out all the romance surrounding it, the fact is, in most cases, one gets more lentils than meat here and if you were planning to have a regal feast then in the end you may be munching on some coagulated lentils or daal with faint a flavor of beef.

BoroBaperPolaeKhae is in lockdown!

Am I denouncing the much publicisediftar of the old city? No, no, just giving you the truth.



I hear people regret that they cannot go to Old Dhaka this year because of the lockdown, but honestly speaking, we are missing it simply because it's not there this year.



As far as food quality and hygiene are concerned, one is better off buying food from roadside stalls in their own areas.

Why mystique of 'Old Dhaka' never dies:



Despite knowing that we may hay have to walk over a long stretch of muddy road with crowded people, most go to Old Dhaka iftar market every year.



What is it that persuades us to kick common sense to kingdom come and rush to the old city? Believe me, when someone says polao and Old Dhaka, our eyes flare up in anticipation though in reality, the same food is probably available in our own area. The Old Dhaka specials like Nanna's chicken polao, Haji's biriyani Mamun's biriyani have shops all over the city yet we want to go to Puran Dhaka because there is an inherent belief that the food served there may be a little different.



To be honest, if we think that the same item sold in Old Dhaka is better then it's because we have programmed ourselves to believe it.



The zesty aura of Old Dhaka is the attraction:



And we constantly rationalize the irresistible urge to go to Chawkbazar, Lalbagh or Chankharpul. In fact, the attraction is not merely in the food but the whole jazzy ambience of the old city. The new part of Dhaka is structured, measured, calculated and the behaviour of the people, composed. Whereas in the old part, vivacity, zest and ebullience are always in the air. Plus there is the undying allure of the language.



The crumbling buildings, the tangled electric wires, the noise, the open sewers and the vibrancy coalesce to create a heady atmosphere.



Admit it, Khassi half, especial, the order placed by the bearer in loud voice to the kitchen staff works as an appetite enhancer.



Nowhere in the city will one get polao and beef three times a day. Be a vegan and you might just have to kill yourself in the old city. You may also be regarded mentally imbalanced and called 'brain e screw naikka'.



The reason we want to go to the old part of the city is because the rigid rules of urban life are relaxed and what one is wearing is hardly an issue. By the way, the shabbily dressed guy sitting at the next table savouring a large bone marrow or 'Nalli' in Banglamay just be one of the top lentil whole dealers from Rahmatganj or better known as Dailpatti or the white lungi clad fellow who walked into the hotel harking: 'oi, teen beef bhoona and paratha' may be the owner of a several rows of meat selling shops in Kosaituli.



We go to Old Dhaka because there is no need to put up contrived social facades. Be what you want to be and no one will recoil in shock if after finishing one plate of biriyani you ask for a full leg of lamb.



In fact, there will be appreciation all around for your appetite with the line: bhaijaan tomashallakhanewala!



Though not a big fan of BoroBaperPolaeKhae, I will miss going to Chawkbazar this year. Not because I will miss the food but because Old Dhaka has the capability of injecting a raw dose of verve in those who have become slaves to too many rules, norms and regulations.



Alas, with many people detected positive for Corona in the old part of the city, the bustling feel may take some time to come back.



Plans to eat BoroBaperPolaeKhae will have to be shelved this year; or maybe, you can try to make it at home. I am sure, the taste will be far better!



TowheedFeroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka















