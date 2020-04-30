Ticket to freedom, COVID-19 lockdown







What is your/our responsibility?

We need to believe and understand that we are working as a team in this crisis, and it is a challenge to adjust your mind to only few things:

1. Follow the order 'complete STAY HOME'-meaning if you are healthy or feeling sick due to COVID-19, if not severe, you must stay home

2. Follow the guidelines washing and touching anything and maintaining distance

DO NOT feel you are not doing anything, by doing those above you are performing your task with a distinction. But if you are not doing either of these, you are directly or indirectly spreading the infection. There is nolevel of correction to this mistake. When each of us following those, you deserve to know when should we expect to see the light or basically when one should expect to get the 'Ticket to Freedom'.



Freedom ticket is costly under this condition that the whole world is going through. Each country is taking lots of burden and taking all possible measures/considerations, when we might get things normal and would be able to say people 'NOW YOU ARE FREE'. There is obviously a key issue for each country to deal with, whether priority to save economy or to save human life. To this end, The first and most important job for each of us is to adhere on the #1 and #2.



COVID-19 is an evolving situation, thus all predictions turn to be not accurate. Nevertheless, it is a good practice for a country to develop tools, ideas and create working ground using own resources to address the problems associated with the current situation. This means people at all levels should team up and make plans. If you go back last 2 months, no country got time to think about COVID-19 and could not even plan anything. This is a take-home lesson to make your own plan as a country what you will be doing next month in order to open the country.



Things to consider by the Govt people (immediate plan):

1. Like many other countries, ramping up the diagnosis laboratories using all public and private laboratory resources to run patient samples using approved qPCR-based rapid diagnosis. Generate test results and report publicly. Do not forget your team members because person under lockdown also part of this journey and waiting for the updates.

2. Following diagnosis, based on the patient's condition, advise them either stay home or seek medical help under someone's surveillance.



3. Doctors, nurses, polices, general volunteers should receive all the supports they need to help people with or without COVID-19 infection but need medical attention.

4. Provide immediate and regular supply of food to daily workers who indeed require money to buy food. This way they will not go out for food and would be able to perform their job 'home stay'

Things to consider by the Govt people (next months (1-6months) plan):

Unfortunately, this journey as a whole nation would be long even we all follow the recommendations as a team. One reason for this is that COVID-19 already spread in the community and we cannot trace who is infected and who is not infected. Because everyone has not got infection at the same time, this is why waiting time would be long until the cycles (least 2-4 weeks) finished. Since there is a clear pattern of outcomes of COVID-19, severely affects older people (reason unknown) especially with any underlying diseases and very likely not to be dangerous for the healthy young people, we should plan accordingly. So, the plan should focus on how to reduce the severity of the outcomes and to keep others safe. Keep in mind that there is no approved medication for this disease or a vaccination strategy in place. Scientists are working round the clock to develop either of this so that people can get help as soon as possible. Therefore, to mitigate the infection and considering reopening the lock the followings are important plans:



1. Follow the COVID-19 curve everyday and cover the diagnosis at your maximum speed to get the picture as a nation. Also, every district must go under lockdown, report the number of cases district by district to find out when the peak of number of cases arrive and wait until the curve get flattened by over 50%. Each of the districts may not go with the same speed therefore, wait until you see the target. Prediction would be as a whole another 2 weeks if the recommendation strictly followed. Keep in mind, if not followed; there is fair chance that the second or third peak may arise, which will be dangerous.



2. Use one/two country lab resources to develop a good ELISA method to test lots of patient samples taken 2-3 weeks post COVID-19 infection to measure antibody titer against COVID-19. This will be urgently needed next couple of weeks for two reasons: i) to make a list of individuals who either recovered or exposed and having good antibody levels. ii) this antibody positive people can donate their plasma to save severe COVID-19 patients.



3. As mentioned #2, we soon need to know the whole nation who is exposed and who is not exposed to COVID-19 by ELISA. This will be your 'Passport to go back to normal life' meaning when this data is combine with the COVID-19 rapid diagnosis curve you likely to unlock slowly most of the essential items in the list.



'Ticket to Freedom'is a dream now and all depends on the completion of the task given to all of us. You have your own resources to use. You don't need to rely on others if you can plan properly. But it is recommended to open your eyes and get knowledge and advice for the maximum use of your own resources.



The writer writes from Maryland, USA



















