

Bangladesh should not accept any more Rohingyas



And, it is perhaps a unique exception, where the Rohingyas being lived and settled there for centuries were not given the citizenship of Myanmar until now. Historical evidences clearly suggest that as soon as the British left, Myanmar started persecuting the Rohingyas in their own place of origin and marginalized them socially, economically and politically.

It may be recalled that during 1940s, there was once a move for establishing a separate Muslim state in Arakan but it could not gain momentum due to the absence of proper leadership and mischievous political attitude of the British colonial power. Also it had failed because of the reason that the Burmese military junta subsequently instigated the other ethnic groups of the country as part of military cleansing to cripple and marginalize the Rohingyas as well as the Muslims of Myanmar.



We must note here that it is for that reason most experienced and learned global politician and the former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Tun Mahathir Muhammad has justly urged the world community either to create an independent homeland for the Rohingyas within Myanmar boundary or to allow them getting proper recognition as legal citizens of Myanmar. Arakan has now been renamed as Rakhaine with a tricky and treacherous design to instigate the Maghs having made them a realization that it is actually their land and the Muslims and the Rohingyas are the settlers from outside. This is perhaps because of the reason that Myanmar had always been dominated by the rule of army who do not have proper respect for democracy and human rights.



But in real sense, the length of Rohynga settlement in Myanmar had met greater requirement than many other ethnic groups living in that country. Although many of these ethnic groups had arrived in Myanmar later than the Rohingyas, yet they were naturalized as citizens; whereas, the Rohingyas are still waiting for it. This is very much undemocratic and a gross injustice to them which requires serious international interference. Myanmar should learn from Bangladesh how humanity it behaves with its minorities and other ethnic groups of people in Chittagong Hill Tracts and other parts of the country.



Meanwhile, the years 1958, 1978 and 1992 passed by when the Rohingyas have been oppressed and tortured in different ways and to get rid of Myanmar persecution, many Rohingyas from time to time, infiltrated and entered in Bangladesh. It is reported that during 1991-92, the Rohynga settlers in Bangladesh stood at 25, 0877. And finally due to recent Myanmar military atrocities, another ten lacks have entered and temporarily had settled in Bangladesh.



We must let the world know that the land in which the Rohingyas had been residing since long past is actually their land where they should immediately be taken back with full rights, honour and dignity. Myanmar Army and Myanmar civilian ruler Aung San Suchi must not forget the history and allow the Rohingyas to resettle in their land executing the verdicts of International Court of Justice. Otherwise, Myanmar will have to face world pressure for ignoring the world sentiment. The international communities including United States, China and India have been fully convinced that the Rohingyas must return to Myanmar.



While visiting Myanmar, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States Simon Henshaw once described the Rohynga situation as appalling and said that his visit to Myanmar was an eye-opening to the situation identifying it as very complex. His team reminded Myanmar Government about their responsibilities in restoring security and stability to Rakhine State, and asked them to investigate the reports of genocide and atrocities and simultaneously identify those who are responsible for such crime. Finally, Simon Henshaw and his team mentioned it clearly saying that Rohingyas must be allowed to return to their own land and immediate efforts are needed to restore their homes and villages. They also added that there should be a political reconciliation in Rakahine State between many ethnic groups making the Rohingyas immediate safe and successful return.



Meanwhile, two trawlers carrying 390 Rohingyas arrived on the shore of Malaysia and they are being detained in their territorial water in Langkawi since April 5 and it is further reported that these trawlers with hundreds of Rohingyas are stranded in the Bay of Bengal without having adequate water and food. This is undoubtedly inhuman, and being over-considerate, Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina had already allowed more than ten lacs Rohingyas to take shelter in Bangladesh since the Myanmar military oppression compelled them to flee from Myanmar.



If we look at the structural situation of Bangladesh, we find that Bangladesh is an overpopulated country having a total population of 165 million people living in a small tiny land of 147,570 sq km, with a density of 1,116 people living per square kilometer having faced a daunting challenge for its own survival in terms of its per capita resource allocation. We do not have much place to live and accommodate such a big number of Rohingyas and since Myanmar had always been trying to bluff the world showing that they have all interest to take the Rohingyas back to their own land, why not we ask them at this time as a sign of good gesture, to take back these Rohingyas floating on the Bay of Bengal.



In fact, it may be the beginning of their return to their homeland as our Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen clearly declined to provide entry to any more Rohingyas as Bangladesh is already overburdened with more than one million refugees and simultaneously, many more migrant workers have also started returning to Bangladesh due to coronavirus epidemic.



We are however, surprised to see that the United Nations and Human Rights Watch are not trying to understand this situation instead, they are repeatedly compelling Bangladesh to be more considerate in accepting the Rohingyas where Bangladesh Prime Minister being the 'Mother of Humanity' had already offered them protection rescuing them from Myanmar military persecution. The places where the Rohingyas are now staying in Cox's Bazar has become very sensitive for the local people and they want the Rohingyas to be moved from their areas and for that reason, Bangladesh Government wanted to relocate them in Bhasanchor which is objected by many Western activists with a plea that it is still not inhabitable.



Is there any country in the world that will show such magnanimity having its own insurmountable demographic pressure? Bangladesh requires a huge amount of money to feed such a number of refugees and the percentage of such assistance is decreasing day by day as the main donors for them are still the United States, United Kingdom and Japan who are also predicting tremendous challenge in rebuilding their own countries during and after the post-corona situation.



Many big powers in Asia very tactfully remain silent about this complicated issue because of having their own geo-political interest in Myanmar. Under this situation, we would suggest that our Government has to be more persuasive in convincing the international sentiments to solve the problems immediately. The Foreign Ministry has to be more assertive and rigid in accepting any further Rohingyas as it aggravates our socio-structural situation in the country.



The author is a former vice chancellor of a public university in Bangladesh; now he teaches anthropology at Jagannath University















Myanmar is a close neighbor of Bangladesh having an adjacent border of 271 kilometers and the Rohingyas of Arakan had been living there since long past. While depicting the geographical history of Arakan, it is evident that it had not always been the part of Myanmar; rather, during the Middle Ages, Arakan was an independent state remaining extended over borders of Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh. It is therefore quite obvious that many Rohingyas who had settled in parts of Arakan in the past, went there at least three to four hundred years earlier.And, it is perhaps a unique exception, where the Rohingyas being lived and settled there for centuries were not given the citizenship of Myanmar until now. Historical evidences clearly suggest that as soon as the British left, Myanmar started persecuting the Rohingyas in their own place of origin and marginalized them socially, economically and politically.It may be recalled that during 1940s, there was once a move for establishing a separate Muslim state in Arakan but it could not gain momentum due to the absence of proper leadership and mischievous political attitude of the British colonial power. Also it had failed because of the reason that the Burmese military junta subsequently instigated the other ethnic groups of the country as part of military cleansing to cripple and marginalize the Rohingyas as well as the Muslims of Myanmar.We must note here that it is for that reason most experienced and learned global politician and the former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Tun Mahathir Muhammad has justly urged the world community either to create an independent homeland for the Rohingyas within Myanmar boundary or to allow them getting proper recognition as legal citizens of Myanmar. Arakan has now been renamed as Rakhaine with a tricky and treacherous design to instigate the Maghs having made them a realization that it is actually their land and the Muslims and the Rohingyas are the settlers from outside. This is perhaps because of the reason that Myanmar had always been dominated by the rule of army who do not have proper respect for democracy and human rights.But in real sense, the length of Rohynga settlement in Myanmar had met greater requirement than many other ethnic groups living in that country. Although many of these ethnic groups had arrived in Myanmar later than the Rohingyas, yet they were naturalized as citizens; whereas, the Rohingyas are still waiting for it. This is very much undemocratic and a gross injustice to them which requires serious international interference. Myanmar should learn from Bangladesh how humanity it behaves with its minorities and other ethnic groups of people in Chittagong Hill Tracts and other parts of the country.Meanwhile, the years 1958, 1978 and 1992 passed by when the Rohingyas have been oppressed and tortured in different ways and to get rid of Myanmar persecution, many Rohingyas from time to time, infiltrated and entered in Bangladesh. It is reported that during 1991-92, the Rohynga settlers in Bangladesh stood at 25, 0877. And finally due to recent Myanmar military atrocities, another ten lacks have entered and temporarily had settled in Bangladesh.We must let the world know that the land in which the Rohingyas had been residing since long past is actually their land where they should immediately be taken back with full rights, honour and dignity. Myanmar Army and Myanmar civilian ruler Aung San Suchi must not forget the history and allow the Rohingyas to resettle in their land executing the verdicts of International Court of Justice. Otherwise, Myanmar will have to face world pressure for ignoring the world sentiment. The international communities including United States, China and India have been fully convinced that the Rohingyas must return to Myanmar.While visiting Myanmar, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States Simon Henshaw once described the Rohynga situation as appalling and said that his visit to Myanmar was an eye-opening to the situation identifying it as very complex. His team reminded Myanmar Government about their responsibilities in restoring security and stability to Rakhine State, and asked them to investigate the reports of genocide and atrocities and simultaneously identify those who are responsible for such crime. Finally, Simon Henshaw and his team mentioned it clearly saying that Rohingyas must be allowed to return to their own land and immediate efforts are needed to restore their homes and villages. They also added that there should be a political reconciliation in Rakahine State between many ethnic groups making the Rohingyas immediate safe and successful return.Meanwhile, two trawlers carrying 390 Rohingyas arrived on the shore of Malaysia and they are being detained in their territorial water in Langkawi since April 5 and it is further reported that these trawlers with hundreds of Rohingyas are stranded in the Bay of Bengal without having adequate water and food. This is undoubtedly inhuman, and being over-considerate, Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina had already allowed more than ten lacs Rohingyas to take shelter in Bangladesh since the Myanmar military oppression compelled them to flee from Myanmar.If we look at the structural situation of Bangladesh, we find that Bangladesh is an overpopulated country having a total population of 165 million people living in a small tiny land of 147,570 sq km, with a density of 1,116 people living per square kilometer having faced a daunting challenge for its own survival in terms of its per capita resource allocation. We do not have much place to live and accommodate such a big number of Rohingyas and since Myanmar had always been trying to bluff the world showing that they have all interest to take the Rohingyas back to their own land, why not we ask them at this time as a sign of good gesture, to take back these Rohingyas floating on the Bay of Bengal.In fact, it may be the beginning of their return to their homeland as our Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen clearly declined to provide entry to any more Rohingyas as Bangladesh is already overburdened with more than one million refugees and simultaneously, many more migrant workers have also started returning to Bangladesh due to coronavirus epidemic.We are however, surprised to see that the United Nations and Human Rights Watch are not trying to understand this situation instead, they are repeatedly compelling Bangladesh to be more considerate in accepting the Rohingyas where Bangladesh Prime Minister being the 'Mother of Humanity' had already offered them protection rescuing them from Myanmar military persecution. The places where the Rohingyas are now staying in Cox's Bazar has become very sensitive for the local people and they want the Rohingyas to be moved from their areas and for that reason, Bangladesh Government wanted to relocate them in Bhasanchor which is objected by many Western activists with a plea that it is still not inhabitable.Is there any country in the world that will show such magnanimity having its own insurmountable demographic pressure? Bangladesh requires a huge amount of money to feed such a number of refugees and the percentage of such assistance is decreasing day by day as the main donors for them are still the United States, United Kingdom and Japan who are also predicting tremendous challenge in rebuilding their own countries during and after the post-corona situation.Many big powers in Asia very tactfully remain silent about this complicated issue because of having their own geo-political interest in Myanmar. Under this situation, we would suggest that our Government has to be more persuasive in convincing the international sentiments to solve the problems immediately. The Foreign Ministry has to be more assertive and rigid in accepting any further Rohingyas as it aggravates our socio-structural situation in the country.The author is a former vice chancellor of a public university in Bangladesh; now he teaches anthropology at Jagannath University