BB extends stimulus package loan seeking time to May 2













The deadline for export oriented industries has been extended to May 2, to facilitate the exporters to pay workers' wages under the Tk50 billion stimulus package, BB said in a circular late on Tuesday.

It said the export oriented industries will submit loan applications to their respective banks and the concerned banks will place loan requirements of their clients to the central bank by May 3.

Earlier on April 3 the BB asked banks to place loan requirements of their clients by April 20. Later, it was extended till April 26. The BB extended the deadline till May 3 for the second time.

