Thursday, 30 April, 2020, 9:02 AM
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises      
Home Business

BB extends stimulus package loan seeking time to May 2

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has extended time for submitting applications by a week, in response to a recent request made by trade organisations for availing loans under the stimulus package announced by the government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.




The deadline for export oriented industries has been extended to May 2, to facilitate the exporters to pay workers' wages under the Tk50 billion stimulus package, BB said in a circular late on Tuesday.
It said the export oriented industries will submit loan applications to their respective banks and the concerned banks  will place loan requirements of their clients to the central bank by May 3.
Earlier on April 3 the BB asked banks to place loan requirements of their clients by April 20. Later, it was extended till April 26. The BB extended the deadline till May 3 for the second time.
BB spokesperson Md Serajul Islam  told The Daily Observer that the exporters organization - Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association requested for the time extension.



