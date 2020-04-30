Video
Thursday, 30 April, 2020
Around 2.5m MFS accounts opened in RMG sector so far

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020
Business Correspondent

Around 25 lakh (2.5 million) Mobile Financial Service (MFS) accounts have been opened in the readymade garment (RMG) sector since April 4 in line with a government's move to provide salaries and allowances to its workers and employees through mobile banking.
The accounts have been opened through three MFS providers - Bkash, Rocket and Nagad, said a media statement of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
"We have applied to Bangladesh Bank to extend application deadline of opening MFS accounts up to 2nd May.
We are trying to complete every formality. As soon as the formalities are over, we should be on track. And it is the first disbursement and huge MFS registrations are also going on, thus we will update when we are ready," as per the media statement.
BSS adds: Earlier, Bangladesh Bank instructed all authorities concerned to open MFS accounts for all workers and employees of export-oriented industries and factories by April 20 to facilitate providing salaries and allowances from the government's financial package.




Prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced a stimulus package of Tk 5,000 crore for export-oriented industries to fight the impact of coronavirus on the country's economy.
Under the stimulus package, the central bank will provide loans without interest as per the demand of banks, but banks can take 2 per cent one-time service charge for bearing their administrative costs.


