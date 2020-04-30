Video
Thursday, 30 April, 2020, 9:02 AM
Home Business

Two million garment jobs at risk as clothes orders dry up

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Correspondent

Two million garment jobs at risk as clothes orders dry up

More than two million garment factory workers might lose their jobs as the coronavirus pandemic has already shattered the country's booming garment sector.
Bangladesh is the top garment exporter in the world after China, but it is heavily reliant on European and American orders.
Some 83 per cent of the $38 billion revenue that Bangladesh makes through exports are linked to the garment industry, a total of more than $32 billion every year.
"More than two million garment factory workers might lose their jobs," Rubana Huq, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), has warned.
"No consumer will buy shirts and trousers now. They are more focused on increasing their expenditure on food and medicine due to the pandemic," she said.
The sector employs more than four million workers, most of them women, BBC said in a report on Wednesday.
With shops shut across large parts of Europe and the United States, global retail brands have taken fright and cancelled orders worth more than $3 billion.
The Bangladeshi government has announced a $588 million stimulus package for the sector to pay wages.
It will charge 2 per cent interest on the loan to factory owners. Dividing the sum by the number of workers, this financial package would only cover wages for one month.
If factories remain shut, Anisa, Khalida and Sabina know they have no social safety net to fall back on.
Human Rights Watch has condemned the attitude of some Western clothing brands.
It accused scores of retailers of cancelling orders without taking any financial or moral responsibility, even though workers had finished making many of the products.
After growing criticism and pressure, some brands including H&M and Zara-owner Inditex have committed to paying in full for existing orders from clothing manufacturers.
But order cancellations are having a devastating impact on businesses and workers, according to a recent survey by the Centre for Global Workers' Rights.
The study said that when orders were cancelled, 72.1 per cent of buyers refused to pay for raw materials (fabric, etc) already purchased by the supplier, and 91.3 per cent of buyers refused to pay for the "cut-make-trim" cost - or production cost - of the supplier.
As a result, 58 per cent of factories surveyed reported having to shut down most or all of their operations.
After the Rana Plaza factory collapse in 2013 which killed more than 1,000 workers, global efforts to raise safety standards were successful, as well as making supply chains more transparent.
But there is still a long way to go in a global fashion industry which records annual revenues of $2.5 trillion while the average worker in Bangladesh earns just over $100 a month.
The International Labour Organization, a UN body, has set up a working group bringing together retailers, factory owners and workers to try and find a solution to the current crisis.


