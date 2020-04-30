Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 April, 2020, 9:01 AM
latest Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises      
Home Front Page

Gilead says Remdesivir shows improvement in Covid-19 patients

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

NEW YORK, Apr 29: Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve symptoms in COVID-19 patients who were given the drug early than among those who were treated later, the company said.
The closely-watched drug has moved markets in the past few weeks and on Wednesday broader markets once again rose on the data and Gilead shares also
jumped 9%.
In Gilead's study, 62% of patients treated early were discharged from the hospital, compared with 49% of patients who were treated late, the company said.
The trial was testing 397 patients, evaluating the safety and efficacy of five-day and 10-day dosing regimens of remdesivir in hospitalised patients with severe manifestations of COVID-19.
Interest in Gilead's drug have been high as there are currently no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, and doctors are desperate for anything that might alter the course of the disease that attacks the lungs and can shut down other organs in extremely severe cases.
The company also said a separate trial by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had met the main goal of the study, but it did not provide details on the data.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7.1b forced to stay home: Study
US virus deaths top Vietnam War toll
Pandemics will be more frequent if we keep exploiting earth and animals
Coronavirus: 440 physicians infected: BDF
Airborne coronavirus detected in Wuhan hospitals
Gilead says Remdesivir shows improvement in Covid-19 patients
First cop dies of Covid-19
Sweden won’t cancel RMG order


Latest News
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Father, son kill four of a family after gangrape in Gazipur
1.6 billion global workforce may lose livelihoods: ILO
Bangladesh can meet international buyers' orders for garments: PM
Railways Minister distributes PPE in Panchagarh
Modi phones Hasina, vows to work together to boost food production
3 more tested corona positive in Noakhali
Minor girl drowns in Laxmipur
Corruptor involved in Shakib case banned for 2 yrs
Over 20,000 isolation beds ready across country: Minister
Most Read News
Journo Humayun Kabir dies with coronavirus symptoms
27 RAB-11 personnel infected with coronavirus in Narayanganj
B'desh records highest 641 new cases, 8 deaths in 24 hrs
Global cases pass 31 lakh; death toll now 2.18 lakh
Journalist Mohitul Islam Ranju passes away
Collective efforts vital for uninterrupted logistics services
8-month-old child slaughtered in Sirajganj; Mother held
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan Dies
Police constable dies of coronavirus infection in Dhaka
Late journalist Anis Ahmed's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft