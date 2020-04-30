Video
Thursday, 30 April, 2020
latest Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises      
First cop dies of Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020
Staff Correspondent

A constable of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday night after contracting Covid-19.  
The deceased, constable Md Jasim Uddin, 40, was posted at a police outpost under DMP's Wari Division.
Constable Jasim Uddin fell ill with coronavirus symptoms recently. His samples were collected on April 25 and sent to IEDCR for corona test.
On Tuesday night, Jasim Uddin was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated in quarantine where the doctors pronounced him dead at 10:00pm.
The IEDCR confirmed on Wednesday that Jasim was infected with Covid-19, said Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Md Sohel Rana of police headquarters.
Jasim's body will be sent to Cumilla for burial.
He left behind wife, two daughters and  a son.
The Bangladesh Police is deeply shocked at the death of Jasim Uddin while trying to protect the people of the country amid the ongoing coronavirus battle, Sohel Rana said.
At the same time, he said, the Bangladesh Police is proud of his sacrifice while serving the nation.


