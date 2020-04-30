

Sweden won’t cancel RMG order

"We'll continue importing

RMG products from Bangladesh," he said while talking to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over telephone.

In reply, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her firm optimism that Bangladesh could fulfil the orders of the readymade garment (RMG) products of global buyers despite the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Swedish premier phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina around 2:00pm and exchanged greetings with her," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

During the 15-minute conversation, she said, the two leaders discussed trade and business issues, particularly the RMG sector. -UNB



















